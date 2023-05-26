Reports May 25

May 25—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

March 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31 Co-op, Dairy Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Garrett Road/Buddy Garrett, Tillman Mill Road/AL Hwy 99, Hwy 99/Salem Minor Hill Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road (2 calls)

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Friendship Way, 28000 block Leggtown Road, 23000 block South Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, 23000 block Highland Drive, 27000 block Carrington Court

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Putman Circle/Bethel Road

Theft- 26000 block Main Street, 14000 block Chris Way, 11000 block Glass Hollow

Burglary- 13000 block Callaway Drive

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Criminal trespass- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Harassment- 13000 block Callaway Road

Alarm- 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- Sheffield PD, Coggins Road/Old School House Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Robinson Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—two counts non-support- child

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—two counts criminal solicitation to commit crime

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—no drivers license

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear: two counts drivers license revoked, running red light

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft, license plate, May 23, $25, 700 block N. Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.