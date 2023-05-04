Reports May 3
May 3—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
May 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Bean Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 25000 block Thach Road, Salem Field Lane, Eva Circle/Costello Drive, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Swancott Road/Peoples Road
Animal related/livestock- Nick Davis Road/Newby Chapel Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Gordon Road/Snake Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 22000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block AL Hwy 20, 24000 block Thach Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road, 27000 block Siniard Road, Ed Ray Road/Meadows Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, Lucas Ferry Road/US Hwy 72
Intoxicated driver- Thach Road/Mooresville Road
Hit and run- Sweet Springs Road/Boyds Chapel Road
Theft- 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Indian Springs Road
Burglary- 29000 block US Hwy 72
Missing person- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
Disturbance- 25000 block Davis Avenue, 14000 block Section Line Road
Unwanted guest- 18000 block Bream Bluff
Harassment- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, 14000 block Grubbs Road
Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 14000 block Westmeade Lane, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 22000 block New Garden Road
Warrant- Calhoun County Jail (Anniston), 20000 block Elkton Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of governmental operations, first-degree receiving stolen property
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana
—possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Madison- first-degree theft, 1996 white box truck, April 30-May 1, $60,000, 29000 block Hwy 72
—Athens- first-degree theft, 72 inch orange zero turn Bad Boy and tools, April 28-May 1, $27,000, 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- expired tag, switched tag, no insurance
—public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—theft, diamond ring, May 1, $3,000, 100 block Longview Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, Whirlpool refrigerator, May 1, $387, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassment, May 1, 600 block Schilling Street