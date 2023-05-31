Reports May 30

May 30—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

May 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, Wellhouse Drive, 24000 block Bekah Lane, Haysmill Road/AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Ezell Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Animal related/livestock- Easter Ferry Road/Rock Quarry/Rogers Group, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 28000 block Falcon Lane, 15000 block Buckskin Drive, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Ft. Hampton Road/AL Hwy 99, Williams Street/Wright Road, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 22000 block Johnston Street, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

Traffic accident- 12000 block Sommers Road

Road hazard/debris- 14000 block Stag Circle

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 13000 block Pipers Square

Theft- 18000 block McWilliams Street

Disturbance- 26000 block Nick Davis Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 10000 block Country Corner Road (2 calls), 27000 block Grant Drive

Harassment- 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 11000 block Neely Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Katpaugh Lane

Burglary- 24000 block Slate Road

Criminal mischief- 14000 block Westmeade Lane, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- Morgan County Jail, Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Eureka Springs PD (Arkansas), 19000 block George Washington Street, Cullman County Sheriff's Office

SORNA compliance check- 1000 block Elm Street

May 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL hwy 99/Elm Street, Howard Street/Children Lane, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road, 27000 block Newby Road

Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, 7000 block Williams Street, 18000 block Bill Black Road, East Limestone Road/Seven Pines Lane

Traffic accident- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 99/Lester Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 26000 block Ashland Ridge Lane

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 17000 block Brownsferry Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 23000 block Wooley Springs Road

Disturbance- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 12000 block Marble Drive, 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 24000 block 7th Street (Ardmore)

Harassment- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 100 block Elm Street

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Cambridge Lane

Alarm- 15000 block Shelby Street

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- 14000 block Chris Way

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Albert Road, 17000 block Newby Chapel Road, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 14000 block Lipscomb Road, 14000 block Doe Run

May 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Cold Creek Drive, Mooresville Road/Drawbaugh Road, 25000 block Camden Court, Copeland Road/AL Hwy 251, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 127

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Tiger Way, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive

Traffic accident- Holt Road/Bain Road, 29000 block Harvest Road, New Cut Road/Townsend Ford Road

Intoxicated driver- 6000 block Bay Village Drive

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 21000 block Clement Gin Road

Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Harwell Road, 12000 block Mayfield Road, 23000 block Fain Road, 23000 block Toone Road

Criminal trespass- 17000 block Harwell Road

Burglary- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Alarm- 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Kalyn Circle

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31

Discharging firearms- 22000 block Pine Road, 12000 block Lukers Way

Reckless/drag racing- 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 6000 block US Hwy 31

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—harassing communications

—first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—third-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499

—truancy

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, endangering welfare of a child, chemical endangerment- child abuse, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—non-support- child

—two counts possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, two counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—third-degree theft- $500- $1499

—disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts, City Arrests, and City arrests and incidents were not received due to Memorial Day.