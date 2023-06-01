Reports May 31

May 31—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

May 29, 2023

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Cold Branch Circle, 27000 block Nick Davis Road

Traffic accident- 8000 block Cowford Road

Hazard-road debris- Davenport Drive/Lookingbill Lane

Theft- 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 2000 block S Hine Street

Unauthorized us of a vehicle- 19000 block Olivia Lane

Disturbance- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Pepper Road/Menefee Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr.

Assault- 22000 block Piney chapel Road

Harassment- 25000 block Beulah Road

Unwanted guest- 4000 block Sw Billow Road, 17000 block Blakers Way

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- Cabbage Ridge Road/Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 72/Reid Road

Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Gretta Circle, 18000 block Watson Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance

—failure to register a vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft of property, car tag, May 26, unknown value, 18000 block McWilliams Street

—Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, black bicycle, May 25-26, $125, 11000 block Caroline Drive

—Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, silver Mongoose Mountain bicycle, May 24-26, $500, 11000 block Caroline Drive

—Athens- third-degree theft of property, black utility trailer, Sept. 21, 2022- May 26, $1000, 17000 block Sewell Road

—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2004 green Chevy Malibu, May 26-27, unknown value, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road

—Toney- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2019 red Nissan, May 26-29, $24,000, 19000 block Olivia Lane

—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, two Echo chainsaws, May 28-29, $550, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Tuesday.

—failure to appear-public intoxication

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—driver license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.

—third-degree theft of property, Shindaiwa lawn edger, Echo weed eater, Echo back pack leaf blower, gas can, May 26, $930, 22000 block Bluffview Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 27, $42.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, polo shirt and golf balls, May 28, $43.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—first-degree burglary, Chevrolet Equinox, May 28, Tower Street

—first-degree theft of property, Nissan Maxima, May 29, $4,000, 1200 block Waterview Lane

—unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, Mercedes Roadster gas door and lock, gas cap, and 1/4 tank of gas, May 29, $325, 1100 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Tuesday.

—harassing communications, May 26, 1300 block Elm Street

—second-degree criminal mischief, two Michelin tires, May 26, $605.36, 1100 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree criminal mischief, grey Ford Taurus top of driver and passenger door on vehicle, May 26, $300, 1200 block Henry Drive

—harassment, May 26, 21000 block Bald Eagle Drive

—harassment, May 26, 1000 block Hereford Drive

—third-degree criminal mischief, BMW 740I dented fender, May 26, $400, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—harassing communications, May 29, 14000 block Waterview Lane

—leaving scene of accident, Nissan Maxima rear bumper, May 29, $1,000, E. Hobbs Street/US Hwy 31

—third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Escape window and passenger side fender, May 30, $200, 1400 block N. Hine Street