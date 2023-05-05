Reports May 4

May 4—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

May 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Greenbrier Pkwy Nw/Greenbrier Road, Easter Ferry Road/Coffman Road, 22000 block Southern Breeze, Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road, Townsend Ford Road, Brownsferry Road/Albert Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 9000 block Segers Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Lambert Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Justin Drive, 17000 block Andrews Street, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Pinnacle Drive/Nettlebrooke Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Owens School Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 15000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 18000 block Sparrow Lane

Disturbance- 20000 block Cox Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Alarm- 2000 block Towe Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Hardiman Place Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Sewell Road

Warrant- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 29000 block McKee Road

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—possession of controlled substance

—violation of domestic violence protection

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

—public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—disorderly conduct

—possession of controlled substance

—non-support- child

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, Sundancer Sea Ray boat, Oct. 15, 2022- May 2, $20,000, 20000 block Wallace Lane

—Elkmont- breaking and entering vehicle, wallet and contents, April 29, unknown value, 18000 block Sparrow Lane

Story continues

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—harassment

—theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked, switched tag, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, May 3, 1200 block US Hwy 72