Reports May 6

May 6—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

May 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, 13000 block Elk River Mills, Swanner Blvd/Hwy 31, East Limestone Road/Saxon Lane, 19000 block Sewell Road, District 4 Shed Road, 15000 block Brownsferry Road, Cowford Boat Ramp, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Miller Lane

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Parker Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Hampton Cove Way, 10000 block Holt Springer Road, 27000 block Shannon Road, 17000 block Hampton Cove Way, 24000 block Wagon Trail

Traffic accident- Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry

Road hazard/debris- Old Railroad Bed Road/Montana View Drive

Vehicle theft- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 24000 block Hwy 72

Theft- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Harwell Road

Disturbance- 31000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Harassment- 17000 block Nabors Road

Alarm- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 22000 block Stearman Way

Warrant- Beulah Road/New Bethel, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block County Road 150 (Courtland)

Littering/dumping- 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road

May 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block AL Hwy 53, AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 16000 block Shaw Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 23000 block AL Hwy 251

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Joseph Drive, 14000 block Gables End, 10000 block Ripley Road, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 21000 block AL Hwy 20, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Menefee Road, Elkton/Black Road, 29000 block Lester Road

Traffic accident- 13000 block Mooresville Road, Mooresville Road/Drawbaugh Road

Road hazard/debris- 24000 block Slate Road

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 251/Wooley Springs, Tanner Church of Christ, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Distrubance- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Missing person- 16000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 14000 block Bledsoe Road

SORNA compliance check- 12000 block Vanzille Lane

Warrant- 900 block Hobbs Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 300 block Shaw Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Littering/dumping- 27000 block Beatline Road

Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block Holt Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—SORNA Violation

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—public intoxication, possession of controlled substance

—other agency warrant

—first-degree criminal trespass

—two counts chemical endangerment

—harassment- harassment/intimidation

—failure/refusal to display insurance, two converted statute, no drivers license, two counts driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—violation of domestic violence protection, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (alcohol), possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of forgery device/tools

—SORNA violation

—third-degree escape

—violation of domestic violence protection

—sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, May 3, $900, 24000 block of Silent Springs Drive

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2008 red Dodge Ram, May 2-3, $8,000, 15000 block McCormick Drive

—Anderson- first-degree theft, 65" Samsung TV, April 16-May 3, $5,000, 8000 Hickory Ridge Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2016 black Ford Explorer, May 3, $16,950, 24000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- theft of property, no tag, two counts no insurance

—failure to appear- expired tag

—possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- expired tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—second-degree theft of property, Ruger LC9S 9mm, May 3, $350, 2200 block Windscape Drive

—theft of services, food, May 4, $14.16, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Blvd.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree criminal trespass, May 3, 100 block 4th Avenue

—possession of drug paraphernalia, homemade bong, May 4, US Hwy 72