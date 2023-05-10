Reports May 9

May 9—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

May 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Oakland Meadows, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, 17000 block Richter Road, New Cut Road/Seven Mile Post Road, 28000 block Veto Road, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251, Brownsferry Road/McCormick Lane, Railroad Street, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, Hays Mill Road/AL Hwy 127, Huber Road/Hays Mill Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows Road, 18000 block Thompson Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Sugar Creek Estates Road, 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 16000 block Parker Road, 23000 block Highland Drive, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Bill black Road/Oneal Road, 15000 block Menefee Road, 10000 block Dogwood Lane, 9000 block Sugar Creek Road, 4000 block Pickens Lane, Bill Black Road/Oneal Road

Traffic accident- I65 S. 354

Road hazard/debris- 23000 block AL Hwy 251

Intoxicated driver- Thach Road/AL Hwy 251

Theft- 29000 block Tribble Road, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Unauthorized use of vehicle- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Assault- 20000 block Elkton Road

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 100 block W. Elm Street, 500 block Schilling Street, 100 block Lee Street (Decatur)

Reckless/drag racing- I65 MM 347, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy NW

May 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block Segers Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 18000 block Hwy 251, Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road, Huntsville Brownsferry/Southern Charm Blvd., 16000 block Brownsferry Road, I65 exit 351, 25000 block Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 9000 block Sugar Creek Road, 8000 block Magic Brook Way, Oneal Road/Bill Black Road,

Fire (structure or vehicle)- 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, US Hwy 72/Burgreen Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 53/Old School House Road, 100 block Elm Street

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Leaning Pine Road

Harassment- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Meadows Drive

Unwanted guest- 1000 block Houston Street N

Disturbance- 27000 block McKee Road, 20000 block Winfred Drive, 28000 block Holland Gin Road, 10000 block Hwy 31, 19000 block Cox Road, 9000 block Settle Road

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 19000 block Sewell Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street W, 300 block Sanderfer Road, 14000 block Vassar Street, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251, 100 block Elm Street W, 29000 block McKee Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 15000 block Cox Road

Nuisance/loud music- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive, US Hwy 72/Bradford Road

Discharging firearms- 17000 block Bridgeforth Road

Littering/dumping- Douglas Drive

May 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Levert Ave/6th Street, 26000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Meadow Ridge Lane, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 22000 block AL Hwy 99

Escape- 100 block Elm Street

Fire (structure or vehicle)- 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Theft- 25000 block George Lane

Unwanted guest- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Lasso Circle

Alarm- 12000 block Juniors Drive

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Tower Street

Reckless/drag racing- Paradise Shores

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree criminal mischief

—sentenced from court

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—first-degree robbery, attempt to elude by any means, harassment- simple assault

—third-degree domestic violence-reckless

—unlawful breaking and entering

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, possession of controlled substance

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—fourth-degree theft of services- less than $500

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—second-degree escape

—public intoxication

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

—possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (combined), second-degree possession of marijuana

—non-support- child

—third-degree assault- simple assault

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—second-degree escape

—public intoxication, attempt to elude by any means

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Madison- first-degree theft, US currency, May 1-5, $3,832.16, 29000 block Tribble Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, white china cabinet, curio cabinet, tobacco machine, microwave, 42 inch Vizio Tv, cookware, 30 Disney VHS tapes, kids clothes, kids shoes, April 30-May 5, $8,620, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, 30 inch TV, April 27-May 6, $200, 21000 block Cairo Hollow Road

—Elkmont- second-degree, Taurus 9mm pistol, May 7, $250, 25000 block George Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—three counts third-degree theft of property

—probation revocation- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence, driving while revoked

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- expired tag

—unlawful possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana

—unlawful possession of controlled substance

—failure to appear- two counts driving while revoked

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana

—disorderly conduct

—other agency arrest

—driving under the influence, resisting arrest

—failure to appear- expired tag

—failure to appear- two counts no drivers license

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 5, $252.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, Dodge 3500, May 6, $20,000, 1000 block US Hwy 31

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 6, $12.34, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 7, $44.45, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree criminal mischief, front door, May 6, $750, 14000 block AL Hwy 251