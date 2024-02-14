Reports migrants fled NYC after Times Square brawl with NYPD appear false

Widespread reports that several migrants fled to California after facing charges for a Times Square brawl with NYPD officers appeared to be false Wednesday, with all seven men indicted in the case confirmed to be in New York.

Police on Tuesday and Wednesday arrested two of the migrants indicted alongside five others last week. Both men, whose names were filed under seal as authorities searched for them, are awaiting arraignment on felony charges in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The man taken into custody Tuesday was discovered at a Bronx residence with two of those initially charged, Wilson Juarez and Kelvin Servita Arocha, said a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney “contrary to widespread misinformation they had fled New York City on a bus.”

DA Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed Juarez and Arocha are now in ICE custody and are expected to appear in court on Friday with all those accused for their Supreme Court arraignments.

Another of the initial four suspects arrested in the Jan. 27 and released under supervision, Darwin Gomez-Izquiel, was apprehended late Tuesday, accused of an unrelated robbery and punching a store guard. His lawyer Mark Macron previously told the Daily News he was physically with him in the lower Manhattan courthouses when media reports claimed he’d fled the state.

According to jail records, the sole suspect detained days after the incident, Johenry Brito, posted bail late Tuesday and is expected to return to court Friday alongside everyone else. The seventh suspect, Yorman Reveron, is complying with the terms of his supervised release and is expected to appear in court at the end of the week, according to his lawyers at the Legal Aid Society.

All seven men, who were mostly living in city-run shelters at the time of the incident, have been hit with charges ranging in severity from tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution to second-degree assault for the caught-on-video fight.

At a press conference last week with Mayor Adams and NYPD officials, Bragg underscored the importance of correctly identifying the suspects and debunked news reports about some fleeing to other states. The DA said federal authorities told his office there was no truth to claims they had arrested some of the suspects on the West Coast.

Attorneys for all charged, barring the two whose names are not yet public, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.