Reports: Mom and Baby Rushed to Hospital after Petersburg Apartment Fire
A massive fire tears through a Petersburg Complex early Tuesday morning and neighbors tell CBS 6 and mother and her baby were rushed to the hospital.
Walmart is expected to see low-single-digit sales growth as the cost of food and goods moderate.
FairMoney, a digital bank based in Lagos and headquartered in Paris, is in discussions to acquire Umba, a credit-led digital bank providing payroll and financial services to customers in Nigeria and Kenya, in a $20 million all-stock deal, sources tell TechCrunch. But it also underscores the challenges facing fintechs in Africa amid a challenging market for startups globally: a $20 million all-share deal would be roughly equivalent to the amount Umba raised from outside investors.
More than 22,000 five-star fans recommend the adjustable memory-foam marvel for pain-free slumber on long flights.
These steals run the gamut, from a 24-inch cutie for a ridiculous $65 to a 98-inch behemoth for $2,000 off — seriously.
Techtaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that Techtaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for first and third basemen in 2024.
The Nets have a 21-33 record.
GlobalFoundries has secured $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains. Among other things, the company aims to produce "high value technologies not currently available in the US" at a new facility.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best VR headsets, Epic plans to launch its own iOS storefront in the EU this year, Microsoft should exit the console business.
Rick Pitino’s first season at St. John’s isn’t done yet, but he sounds completely over it.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.
This week's TMA: Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is a 'better product' than Apple's Vision Pro, Waymo robotaxis crash into the same pickup truck, twice, United Airlines grounds new Airbus fleet over no smoking sign law.
Layoffs have been all over the news. It’s bad, of course, to be one of those heading out the door. But it may be especially hard to land back on your feet if you are a highly educated worker between ages 40 and 65 who has been out of work for more than six months.
Some Wyze camera owners have reported that they were suddenly given access to cameras that weren't theirs and even got notifications for events inside other people's homes.