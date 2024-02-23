Reports: National Guard helicopter crashes in Mississippi

One of the U.S. Army's AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters takes part with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force in a joint military exercise in 2014. On Friday, a Mississippi National Guard AH-64 Apache helicopter was said to have crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state, according to multiple reports.

There has been no word on casualties.

Quoting a statement from the Mississippi National Guard, ABC News reported that the AH-64 Apache crashed in Prentiss County at about 2 p.m. local time.

The helicopter is said to have been on a routine training flight when the incident happened near the Alabama and Tennessee border.

The Apache AH-64 attack helicopter is designed for a crew of two.

An AH-64D Apache Longbow conducts a demonstration flight in Gunma-Prefecture, Japan, in 2006. On Friday, a Mississippi National Guard AH-64 Apache helicopter was said to have crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state. A week ago, two service members were hospitalized in Utah after their AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter crashed near Salt Lake City. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

A week ago, two service members were hospitalized in Utah after their AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter crashed near Salt Lake City. That Utah National Guard helicopter crew also was taking part in training.

Last April, the Army grounded its airborne units for 24 hours after a pair of fatal helicopter crashes, including one that killed three when an Apache helicopter crashed in Alaska.

An AH-64 Apache flies to its firing position at the Glamoc Firing Range in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1998. On Friday, a Mississippi National Guard AH-64 Apache helicopter was said to have crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state. File Photo by Alfredo Barraza Jr./U.S. Army/UPI

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.