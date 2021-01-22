Reports: NBC Sports Network shutting down. What that means for NASCAR
NASCAR will be among the sports impacted by network and programming changes at NBC. NBCUniversal plans to shut down NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at the end of the year and migrate its NASCAR broadcasts to NBC-owned cable channel USA Network.
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the changes in a memo to staff Friday and sports leagues impacted by the changes were informed this week, according to reports by Sports Business Journal and the Wall Street Journal. In addition to NASCAR, NBCSN broadcasts races for a number of motorsports series, including IMSA, IndyCar and NHRA, as well as games for the NHL and English Premier League.
NBC signed a 10-year deal with NASCAR through 2024 to broadcast events during the second half of the season, with many of those races airing on NBCSN. Fox and its affiliate FS1 channel broadcast the first half of the season for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.
“We are committed to ensuring that NASCAR and IMSA races are carried and distributed smartly to our broad and loyal fan base,” a statement from NASCAR said. “NBC is a best-in-class partner and we will work together to ensure continued high quality delivery of our events now and in the future.”
NBC is pitching the move as beneficial to partner leagues, given the greater reach of USA Network, while also boosting the entertainment channel’s audience by adding live sports. USA Network is in 86.2 million homes, per SBJ, while NBCSN reaches 80.6 million homes.
“This will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace,” the memo from Bevacqua said.
In addition to USA Network, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, was cited as a possible destination for NBCSN’s programming in 2022 as the company emphasizes its “long-term strategy.”
NBC released its 2021 NASCAR broadcast schedule mid-December, with 26 of NBC’s 39 races airing on NBCSN between the Cup and Xfinity Series. NASCAR fans can prepare for those channel names to look different in 2022.
NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Location
Network
Time (ET)
Sun., June 20
Nashville Superspeedway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sat., June 26
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., June 27
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sun., July 4
Road America
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sun., July 11
Atlanta Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sun., July 18
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 8
Watkins Glen International
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 15
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
NBC
1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 22
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 28
Daytona International Speedway
NBC
7 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 5
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
6 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 11
Richmond Raceway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 26
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 3
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC
2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 10
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
NBC
2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 17
Texas Motor Speedway
NBC
2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 24
Kansas Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 31
Martinsville Speedway
NBC
2 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 7
Phoenix International Raceway
NBC
3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date
Location
Network
Time (ET)
Sat., June 19
Nashville Superspeedway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sun., June 27
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
12 p.m.
Sat., July 3
Road America
NBC
2:30 p.m.
Sat., July 10
Atlanta Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sat., July 17
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 7
Watkins Glen International
CNBC
4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 14
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 21
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 27
Daytona International Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 4
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 11
Richmond Raceway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 17
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 25
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 2
Talladega Superspeedway
NBCSN
4:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 9
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 16
Texas Motor Speedway
NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 23
Kansas Speedway
NBC
3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 30
Martinsville Speedway
NBCSN
6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 6
Phoenix International Raceway
NBCSN
8:30 p.m.