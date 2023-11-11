Reports Nov. 10
Nov. 10—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
November 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Ripley Road, Mooresville Road/Garrett Road, 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, MM 365 I65, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 23000 block Slate Road
Animal related/livestock- New Bethel Road/Sandlin Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 27000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road, 18000 block Locust Lane
Missing person- 27000 block Lester Road
Vehicle theft- 13000 block Breckenridge Drive
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Batrumville Road
Theft- 23000 block Slate Road
Disturbance- 11000 block Caroline Drive, 21000 block Hays Mill Road
Harassment- 23000 block Slate Road
Alarm- 20000 block Al Hwy 127, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Warrant- Black Road, 17000 block Bream Bluff, 14000 block Bell Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday.
—attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, attempted murder
—reckless driving, speeding, attempting to elude a police officer
—third-degree burglary-residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday.
—third-degree criminal trespass
—menacing
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday.
—fourth-degree theft of lost property, US currency, Nov. 8, $40, 1200 block East Pryor Street
—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Nov. 8, $166.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday.