Reports Nov. 10

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Nov. 10—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

November 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Ripley Road, Mooresville Road/Garrett Road, 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, MM 365 I65, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 23000 block Slate Road

Animal related/livestock- New Bethel Road/Sandlin Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 27000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road, 18000 block Locust Lane

Missing person- 27000 block Lester Road

Vehicle theft- 13000 block Breckenridge Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Batrumville Road

Theft- 23000 block Slate Road

Disturbance- 11000 block Caroline Drive, 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Harassment- 23000 block Slate Road

Alarm- 20000 block Al Hwy 127, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Warrant- Black Road, 17000 block Bream Bluff, 14000 block Bell Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday.

—attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, attempted murder

—reckless driving, speeding, attempting to elude a police officer

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday.

—third-degree criminal trespass

—menacing

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday.

—fourth-degree theft of lost property, US currency, Nov. 8, $40, 1200 block East Pryor Street

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Nov. 8, $166.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday.

