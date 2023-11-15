Reports Nov. 14

Nov. 14—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

November 9, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 20000 block New Garden Road, Meadows Road/Nick Davis Road, Townsend Ford Road/Elk River Mills Road, The Pines

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Henry Clay Drive, 19000 block Compton Street, 25000 block Glendell Lane, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road, Grigsby Ferry Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Tillman Mill Road

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 72/Davis Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Caldera Drive

Prowler- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Disturbance- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Harassment- 27000 block JB Magnusson Drive

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road, 11000 block Caroline Drive

Alarm- 16000 block Ezell Road, 25000 block Craft Road, 14000 block Bell Road, 16000 block Shaw Road

Warrant- Decaturville, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Bell Road, 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Bream Bluff, 14000 block Bell Road

SORNA compliance check- 12000 block Sam Circle, Budget Inn

Littering/dumping- 28000 block Countryside Circle

November 10, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block Lester Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 100 block Elm Street, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive, South Road/Sharp Road

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Lydia Corey Road

Intoxicated driver- Easter Ferry Road

Theft- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block George Washington Street

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 11000 block Douglas Drive

Disturbance- 20000 block Narrow Lane, 15000 block Ham Road, 16000 block Rosyln Lee Lane, 29000 block Veto Road

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Menefee Road

Alarm- 28000 block Hardiman Road, 12000 block Tallulah Drive, 20000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block Zehner Road

Nuisance/loud music- 17000 block Nabors Road

November 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block Elkton Road, 30000 block Andrea Lane, 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Clem Road/Bethel Road, AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, 18000 block Sardis Springs Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Elkton Road/New Garden

Reckless/drag racing- 500 block Lovebranch Road

Road hazard/debris- Uncle Buds Mini Mart/Airport Road

Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 16000 block Ezell Road

Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive, 20000 block East Limestone Road

Alarm- 20000 block Elkton Road, 15000 block Cannon Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 700 block Hine Street N, 18000 block East Limestone Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Chris Way, 12000 block Snake Road

November 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Hickory Drive, Easter Ferry Road/Abigail Lane, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Cox Road/Casteel Lane

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block East Limestone Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road (2 calls), 23000 block Norman Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Stewart Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Road hazard/debris- Cairo Hollow Road/Upper Snake Road

Reckless/drag racing- Copeland Road/Turner Lane

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

Disturbance- 20000 block Narrow Lane, 20000 block Cox Road, 15000 block Landview Lane

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Yarbrough Road

Unwanted guest- 26000 block South Road

Alarm- 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Snake Road

Littering/dumping- 17000 block Menefee Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—SORNA violation- failure to register

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—public intoxication, second-degree possession of marijuana

—possession of controlled substance

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

—non-support- child

—possession of controlled substance

—first-degree sexual abuse

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass

—theft by fraudulent leasing

—third-degree domestic violence- criminal coercion

—possession of controlled substance, violation of domestic violence protection order

—tampering with physical evidence

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Friday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree theft, five flag poles and flags, red garden hose, Oct. 31-Nov. 11, $1,200, 22000 block Mooresville Road

—Madison- third-degree burglary, six CBD vapes, six CBD flowers, Nov. 11, $600, 30000 block Andrea Lane

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, groceries, Nov. 11, $205.80, 16000 block Ezell Road

—Elkmont- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2019 black Chevy Cruz, April 14- Nov. 12, $12,000, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

—third-degree domestic violence, giving false name to law enforcement

—third-degree theft

—possession of controlled substance

—failure to appear: drivers license revoked, improper tag

—unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—failure to appear: switched tag, driving while revoked, no child restraint, speed less than 25mph, no drivers license

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana

—identity theft

—second-degree possession of a forged instrument

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear: expired tag, drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

—fraudulent use of credit/debit card, third-degree theft of lost property, wallet and contents, Nov. 9, $25, 900 block E. Hobbs Street

—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous items, Nov. 9, $336.49, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of lost property, money, Nov. 9, $227, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree retail theft, Adore 142 pink blush, Kiss Salon acrylic KN Jetamie KSA16, Nov. 9, $14.98, 100 block US Hwy 31 S

—identity theft, second-degree possession of a forged instrument. Nov. 10. 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—identity theft, Nov. 10, 900 block French Farms Blvd.

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Hyundai Genesis, Honda Accord, Nov. 12, 800 block US Hwy 72

—second-degree theft of property, Pioneer AK-47, Nov. 12, $600, 700 block S. Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

—third-degree assault, Omaha collegiate series baseball bat, Nov. 9, $30, 22000 block Us Hwy 72

—search warrant executed: unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two glass bowl pipes with burned residue, glass pipe with burned residue bottle containing baggie with white residue, broken glass bowl pipe with burned residue/1 cut straw, Nov. 9, 15000 block Kings Drive

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; safe keeping firearm, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine extended release, marijuana, firearm with holster and loaded magazine, Nov. 10, 300 block W. Elm Street