Reports Nov. 18

Nov. 18—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

November 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Pine Road, AL Hwy 99/Myers Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Schrimsher Road, 30000 block Lester Road, Buckskin Drive

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Parker Road/US Hwy 72, 22000 block Sandbar Way

Traffic accident- 20000 block Rosie Road

Hazard/road debris- Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Jordan Young Way

Vehicle theft- 27000 block US Hwy 72

Breaking and entering vehicle- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Prowler- 28000 block Hardiman Circle

Disturbance- 28000 block Jennings Chapel

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- 200 block w. Washington Street, 100 block NE Lee Street (Decatur), 700 block S. Clinton Street, 27000 block Will Braden Circle

November 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block Sewell Road, Easter Ferry Road, 27000 block Sterling Road, 19000 block Houston Lane, Harris Road/Elk River Mills Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 12000 block Friend Road, US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Savannah Tr., 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 16000 block Bellewood Drive, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 16000 block Parker Road

Theft- Huntsville Brownsferry

Prowler- Gill Crest Road/Hickory Hills Road, 21000 block Nelson Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 11000 block Neely Road

Alarm- 14000 block Mooresville Road, 29000 block Thach Road, 13000 block Covington Drive, 26000 block Miller Lane, 7000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 300 block N. 4th Street (Murray, Ky), 1000 block W. Market Street, 18000 block Easter Ferry Road

Discharging firearms- 20000 block Old Elkmont Road

Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block Hinton Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—distribution of a controlled substance

—driving while license suspended/revoked, no/improper tag light, run red light, no drivers license, switched tag

—converted statute- theft

—operating vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle

—two counts violation of a domestic violence order

—lane change without proper signal, improper lane usage, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence

—two counts drug trafficking

—public intoxication, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—SORNA violation- absconding

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2022 red Hyundai Kona, Nov. 5-15, $25,000, 27000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 10- Nov. 15, $13,791, 27000 block US Hwy 72

—Ardmore- first-degree theft, US currency, June 5, $16,010, 28000 block Lambert Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—first-degree theft of property

—two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—harassment

—failure to appear: speeding, two counts drivers license suspended, reckless driving, no child restraint

—failure to appear- run red light

—fourth-degree theft

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

—fourth-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- expired tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—fourth-degree theft, appliances, Nov. 15, $400, 700 block S. Clinton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—criminal mischief, SUV Tahoe, Nov. 15, $400, 100 block Dover Street

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Impala, scale and marijuana, Nov. 15, 1300 block US Hwy 72

—illegal possession of prescription drugs, Clonidine, Trazodone, Nov. 16, Hardy Street

—harassment, Nov. 16, 700 block W. Market Street

—harassment, Nov. 16, 200 block 5th Avenue

—third-degree criminal mischief, front passenger seat of Hyundai Tuscon, Nov. 17, $200, 1100 block W. Pryor Street