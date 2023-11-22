Reports Nov. 21
Nov. 21—County CallsThe Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
Nov. 17
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Tulip Lane, 13000 block Callaway Drive, Holt Road/Wales Street, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Bill Black Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- Elk River Mills Road/Harris Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Wells Road, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, 27000 block McKee Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 11000 block Mooresville Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Ft. Hampton Road
Reckless/drag racing- Elk River Mills Road/Townsend Ford Road
Hazard/road debris- Ripley Road/Zehner Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 20000 block Capitol Hill Drive
Theft- 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 13000 block Abbington Lane, 25000 block Highland Avenue
Disturbance- 14000 block Section Line Road
Warrant- 20000 block New Garden Road/Hays Mill Road, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, 300 block Strange Street, 12000 block New Cut Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Little Tom Road, 200 block W. Washington Street, 8000 block Beechwood Road, 100 block Elm Street
Nov. 18
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 17000 block Brownsferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 16000 block Hampton Lane
Traffic accident- Nuclear Plant Road/Stewart Road
Reckless/drag racing- 13000 block Covington Drive, AL Hwy 251/Beatline Road
Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Elm Street
Burglary- 28000 block Molly Bee Lane
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 18000 block Hightower Road, 900 block Love Branch Road
Disturbance- 27000 block Moss Creek Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Shadow Wood Lane, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Harassment- 17000 block Sledge Road, 28000 block State Line Road
Unwanted guest- 24000 block Airport Road
Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Rabbit Run, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Demi Drive, 28000 block Wall Street, 24000 block Mooresville Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), Morgan County Jail, 14000 block Bell Road
Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block McCormick Lane
Littering/dumping- McCormick Lane/T&W Way
Nov. 19
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 251, Elk River Mills Road/Bonnie Blue Way, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, Maylie Lane/Dickens Lane
Animal related/livestock- 700 block W. Market Street
Missing person- 100 block Elm Street
Reckless/drag racing- Love Branch Road/Copeland Road
Disturbance- 25000 block Mooresville Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 18000 block Bream Bluff, 14000 block Eva Circle
Harassment- 14000 block Wildflower Drive
Criminal trespass- 20000 block Yarbrough Road
Criminal mischief- 29000 block Park Hill Drive, 26000 block Children Lane
Alarm- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 13000 block Pinnacle Drive, 10000 block County Line Road
Warrant- Beechwood Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block Beechwood Road, 14000 block Bell Road
County ArrestsLimestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—parole violation
—torture/willful abuse of a child- non-family
—possession of a pistol
—first-degree sexual abuse
—possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance
—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—third-degree promote prison contraband
—possession of controlled substance
—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—public intoxication
—non-support- child
—distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—distribution of a controlled substance
—public intoxication
—three counts third-degree domestic violence- harassing, distributing a private image, interference with a domestic violence order, cruelty to animals
—public intoxication
—two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation
—trespassing about prisons, first-degree prison contraband- weapon
County TheftsLimestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- third-degree theft, Trek black bicycle, Nov. 17, $600, 17000 block Browns Ferry Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 16-17, $12,600, 13000 block Abbington Lane
—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, Vive medical supplies, Nov. 3-4, $115, 25000 block Highland Avenue
—Madison, first-degree theft, 2006 black Honda Element, Sept. 1- Nov. 17, $3,500, 30000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- third-degree theft, seven flags and poles, Nov. 17-18, $840, 22000 block Mooresville Road
—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2015 white Chevy Silverado, Nov. 18, $55,000, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road
—Harvest- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2013 silver Dodge Avenger, Nov. 18, $9,000, 900 block Love Branch Road
City ArrestsThe Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- two counts public intoxication, resisting arrest
—driving under the influence
—first-degree assault
—driving under the influence
—possession of marijuana
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear: two counts no drivers license, three counts no insurance
—public intoxication, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
City TheftsThe Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree retail theft, small biscuit, large coffee, Nov. 17, $10, 2300 block S Lindsay Lane
—third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, Nov. 17, $121.41, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Nov. 17, $137.32, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree theft of property, GTX graphics card, CashApp card, Nov. 18, $180, 22000 block Village Lane
—fraud/identity theft, negotiable instruments, Nov. 18, $600, 15000 block Blendor Crooks Drive
—fourth-degree theft of property, XJet, Nov. 19, $300, 22000 block US Hwy 72
City IncidentsThe Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree criminal mischief, front passenger seat of vehicle, Nov. 17, $200, 1100 block Pryor Street
—resisting arrest, Nov. 17, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
—possession of marijuana, Nov. 18, US Hwy 31/West Strain Road
—menacing, Nov. 18, 700 block W. Market Street
—harassment, Nov. 19, 500 block Coffman Street