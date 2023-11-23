Reports Nov. 22

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Nov. 22—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

November 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Al Hwy 99, AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, 21000 block JD Adams Drive, Pinebrook Drive/Elkton Road, 16000 block American Way, New Cut Road/Shaw Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, AL Hwy 99/Grigsby Ferry Road, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Sandlin Cemetery Road, 16000 block Parker Road, 15000 block Quinn Road, 28000 block Copeland Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block Holt Road

Traffic accident- Blackburn Road/Bell Road

Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Blackburn Road

Assault- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road

Theft- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, 14000 block Quinn Road

Burglary- 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Disturbance- 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, Turner Lane/Harvest Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Jones Road, 29000 block Andrea Lane

Unwanted guest- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Riparian Drive, 22000 block Quarry Road, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle- no force

—public intoxication

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—obstruction of governmental operations

—destruction of property by prisoner

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, dog, Nov. 19, 26000 block Jones Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, hitch, tablet, camping gear, miter saw, table saw, Oct. 23- Nov. 20, $850, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, safe, medications, Nov. 20, 14000 block Quinn Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, wallet and contents, Nov. 17-20, $15, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- improper tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, Nov. 20, $111.64, 1200 block East Pryor Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—harassing communications, Nov. 20, 1200 block US Hwy 72

