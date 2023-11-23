Reports Nov. 22
Nov. 22—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
November 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Al Hwy 99, AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, 21000 block JD Adams Drive, Pinebrook Drive/Elkton Road, 16000 block American Way, New Cut Road/Shaw Road
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, AL Hwy 99/Grigsby Ferry Road, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Sandlin Cemetery Road, 16000 block Parker Road, 15000 block Quinn Road, 28000 block Copeland Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block Holt Road
Traffic accident- Blackburn Road/Bell Road
Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Blackburn Road
Assault- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road
Theft- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, 14000 block Quinn Road
Burglary- 13000 block Arbor Ridge
Disturbance- 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, Turner Lane/Harvest Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Jones Road, 29000 block Andrea Lane
Unwanted guest- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 26000 block Riparian Drive, 22000 block Quarry Road, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—unauthorized use of a vehicle- no force
—public intoxication
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—obstruction of governmental operations
—destruction of property by prisoner
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, dog, Nov. 19, 26000 block Jones Road
—Athens- third-degree theft, hitch, tablet, camping gear, miter saw, table saw, Oct. 23- Nov. 20, $850, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road
—Athens- second-degree theft, safe, medications, Nov. 20, 14000 block Quinn Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, wallet and contents, Nov. 17-20, $15, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- improper tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, Nov. 20, $111.64, 1200 block East Pryor Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassing communications, Nov. 20, 1200 block US Hwy 72