Reports Nov. 28

Nov. 28—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday- Monday.

November 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31/Flower Hill Way

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Shoal Creek Road, 19000 block Compton Street, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 23000 block Miller Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, I65 MM 359, I65 between MM 360/359

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Lindsay Lane

Assault- 10000 block Cowford Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 15000 block York Lane, 22000 block Self Lane

Theft- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 27000 block Alberta Drive

Prowler- 17000 block Sledge Road

Disturbance- 22000 block Concord Road, 11000 block Cardinal Drive, 200 block Ed White Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

PFA remove and exclude- 26000 block AL Hwy 251

Alarm- 18000 block Wells Road

Warrant- Lucas Street/Hines Street, Thach Road/Mooresville Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block McKee Road

November 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Newby Chapel Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road, I565/Mooresville Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Compton Street, 9000 block Settle Road, 15000 block Morris Road, Pepper Road/Mooresville Road

Traffic accident- 19000 block George Washington Street

Theft- 24000 block Mooresville Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Burglary- 25000 block North Street, 25000 block AL Hwy 20

Disturbance- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Clem Road, 19000 block Holt Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Bethel Road

Alarm- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 13000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 24000 block Beacon Circle

Warrant- 12000 block Lawngate Road, Sunrise Street, 26000 block Sweet Springs, Cheatham County Jail, Tenn., Morgan County Jail, 100 block Elm Street

November 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 2000 block Lindsay Lane S., Parker Road/John Way, 5000 block Mooresville Road, Mooresville Road/I65

Traffic accident- Love Branch Road/Copeland Road

Assault- 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Theft- 24000 block Slate Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Burglary- 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Cory James Way, 12000 block Hutchins Circle, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 18000 block Bream Bluff, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way

Alarm- 15000 block Ham Road, 18000 block Whitetail Lane, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 11000 block Stewart Road

November 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Lentzville Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 15000 block Zehner Road, US Hwy 72/Newby Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block Bethel Road, AL Hwy 53/Old School House Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Grubbs Road/Zehner Road, Brownsferry Road/McCormick Lane, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 13000 block Reid Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Taylor Lynn Circle, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Traffic accident- MM 350 I65, Old Scrouge Road/Barnes Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Assault- 100 block Elm Street

Vehicle theft- 100 block Elm Street

Forgery- 27000 block AL Hwy 251, 100 block Elm Street

Prowler- 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

Alarm- 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive

Warrant- 14000 block Bell Road, 700 block Clinton Street S, 1000 block Elkton Street

November 25, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 23000 block Leggtown Road, 17000 block Cross Key Road

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Woodhaven Drive

Traffic accident- 18000 block Brownsferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Burgreen Road

Missing person- 21000 block Tillman Mill Road

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 100 block Elm Street

PFA remove and exclude- 1000 block US Hwy 72 E, Evans Road/Brownsferry Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane

Disturbance- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Gatlin/Nuke Whitt, 22000 block New Garden Road, Capshaw Road/US Hwy 72

Criminal mischief- 25000 block Glendell Lane

Unwanted guest- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, 24000 block Costello Drive, 24000 block Ransom Spring Drive, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way

Warrant- 100 block Us Hwy 31 S., 700 block Clinton Street

Nuisance/loud music- Stewart Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

November 26, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Rochelle Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, US Hwy 31/Pryor Regional Field, 12000 block Nave Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99

Missing person- 26000 block AL Hwy 127

Rape/sexual offense/offender- Madison Hospital

Assault- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 26000 block Cedar Hill Road

Prowler- 21000 block Nelson Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Bone Road, 22000 block Bill Walker, Ezell Road/Holt-Springer Road, 16000 block Zehner Road, 20000 block Tick Ridge Road

Harassment- 18000 block Whitetail Lane

Alarm- 26000 block Will Braden Circle

Warrant- 15000 block Curtis Lane

Discharging firearms- 20000 block Holt Road

Littering/dumping- McCormick Lane/T&W Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday- Monday.

—three counts negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument, three counts truancy

—drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempt to elude by any means, improper lane usage

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—possession of controlled substance

—attempt to elude by any means

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—attempt to elude by any means, non-support- child

—first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a felon

—third-degree domestic violence

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—two counts violation of domestic violence protection order

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—impersonating peace officer

—third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of pistol by a felon, failure to register vehicle, two counts improper lights, operating vehicle with expired tag, failure/refusal to display insurance, unlawful purchase or acquisition of used, detached catalytic converter, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts speeding, improper tail lights-trailer, switched tag, no seat belt, no liability insurance

—two counts fourth-degree theft, three counts negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—chemical endangerment- child abuse

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first- degree theft- theft- miscellaneous, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, attempt to commit crime

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday- Monday

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 1-8, $71,461.77, 15000 block York Lane

—Toney- fourth-degree theft, North Alabama Bank check, Nov. 20, 25000 block Pepper Patch Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, keys, Apple iPhone 10 max, Nov. 20-21, $1,000, 16000 block Roslyn Lane

—Harvest- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2006 black Ford F350, Nov. 21, $20,000, 27000 block Alberta Drive

—Harvest- first-degree theft, jewelry, Nov. 11-16, $10,500, 27000 block Alberta Drive

—Mooresville- third-degree burglary, Benelli 12 gauge shotgun, Windham Weaponry rifle, Colt Double Defense .44 pistol, JE Higgins shotgun, Browning Barr II rifle, Browning 627 Tracker shotgun, Browning 73362 shotgun, Smith & Wesson Shield .45 pistol, HK USP .40 pistol, Iver Johnson .22 pistol, Saint Edge .556 rifle, Remington 1100 12 gauge shotgun, Nov. 21, unknown value, 25000 block North Street

—Madison- breaking and entering of vehicle, Sig Sauer PX365XL 9mm pistol, Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, Dell laptop, two black backpacks, camo jacket, 3 magazines, medication, Nov. 21, $3, 859, 7000 block Greenbrier Road

—Athens- organized retail theft, groceries, Nov. 22, $75, 24000 block Mooresville Road

—Madison- third-degree burglary, 12 impact drills, Nov. 21, $2,750, 25000 block Hwy 20

—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, Remington AR15 .308 rifle, mattress, Hisense TV, Roper washer and dryer, Nov. 21-22, $3,580, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, red sprayer attachment, Nov. 23, unknown value, 24000 block Slate Road

—Athens- third-degree retail theft, groceries, Nov. 23, $152, 19000 block Al Hwy 99

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, 2005 silver Buick Century, Nov. 10-24, unknown value, Easter Ferry Road and Red Hill Hollow Road

—Elkmont- first degree theft- third degree burglary, black cash register, copper wiring, Nov. 21-23, $5,100, 25000 block Hwy 127

—Athens- third-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 24, $862, 15000 block Estate Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday- Monday.

—fourth-degree theft

—illegal possession of prescription drugs, tampering with physical evidence

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

—failure to appear- domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief

—fourth-degree theft of property

—harassment

—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- public lewdness

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—driving under the influence

—possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of drug paraphernalia

—drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- assault

—failure to appear- speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday- Monday

—fourth-degree theft, consumable goods, Nov. 21 $13, 1200 block E. Pryor Street

—fourth-degree theft, consumable goods, Nov. 21, $66.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, Nov. 21, $113.89, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree theft of property, wallet and contents, Nov. 24, $16, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

—third-degree burglary, American Tactical AR style pistol, Canik 9mm handgun, window, Nov. 24, $1,050, 1800 block Mae Circle

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Nov. 25, $59.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—retail theft, gallon containers of motor oil (2), Nov. 26, $38.48, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—retail theft, gallon containers of motor oil (6), Nov. 25, $198.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—retail theft, general merchandise/pot and pans, Nov. 25, $134, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday- Monday

—illegal possession of prescription drugs, tampering with physical evidence, hydrocodone, Nov. 21, Plato Jones/Hine Street

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 21, Brownsferry Street/Hine Street

—third-degree assault- third-degree theft of property, Samsung Galaxy 9 Cell phone, Nov. 23, $1000, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W

—harassment, Nov. 24, 200 block Schilling Street

—harassing communications, Nov. 24, 500 block 1st Avenue

—possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, Digit Z scale, rolling papers, two roaches and some shake from marijuana, money, Glock 43X, Glock 23, American Tactical AR, Nov. 25, $2,220, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

—harassment, Nov. 26, 1400 block US Hwy 72 E

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Nissan Altima, Nov. 26, $12,000, 100 block US Hwy 72 W

—third-degree criminal mischief, trash can, Nov. 26, $200. 1300 block US Hwy 72 E