Reports Nov. 29
Nov. 29—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
November 27, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Bill Black Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Sandlin Road/beulah Road, Dairy Road
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Fantasia Way, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 22000 block Yarbrough Road
Hazard/road debris- MM 365 I65
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Leeta Lane
Burglary- 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane
Prowler- 12000 block Rainbow Way
Disturbance- 27000 block Harvest Road
Harassment- 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 18000 block Newby Chapel Road
Criminal trespass- 24000 block Bethel Road
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Holland Lane
Alarm- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block Randy Wade Drive
Search warrant- 28000 block Oak Grove Road
Warrant- 16000 block American Way, 200 block Thomas Gatlin Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving
—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—possession of controlled substance
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- speeding
—trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
—failure to appear- failure to wear a seat belt
—unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.