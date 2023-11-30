Reports Nov. 29

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Nov. 29—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

November 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Bill Black Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Sandlin Road/beulah Road, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Fantasia Way, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 22000 block Yarbrough Road

Hazard/road debris- MM 365 I65

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Leeta Lane

Burglary- 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane

Prowler- 12000 block Rainbow Way

Disturbance- 27000 block Harvest Road

Harassment- 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 18000 block Newby Chapel Road

Criminal trespass- 24000 block Bethel Road

Criminal mischief- 24000 block Holland Lane

Alarm- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block Randy Wade Drive

Search warrant- 28000 block Oak Grove Road

Warrant- 16000 block American Way, 200 block Thomas Gatlin Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—failure to appear- speeding

—trafficking in fentanyl, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

—failure to appear- failure to wear a seat belt

—unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

