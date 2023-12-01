Reports Nov. 30

Nov. 30—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

November 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Hickory Hills Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Traffic accident- Vaughn Street/Sandlin Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/New Cut Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block AL Hwy 251

Theft- 20000 block Wallace Lane

Disturbance- 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Bean Road, 15000 block Sanderson Lane, 21000 block Little Tom Road, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Harassment- 20000 block Pine Ridge Road

Unwanted guest- 29000 block Airport Lane, 24000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- 14000 block Sabre Drive, 15000 block Zehner Road, Grubbs Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 10000 block Stewart Road, 22000 block Quarry Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Discharging firearms- 25000 block Summerwood Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft, first-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—third-degree robbery, possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—leaving the scene of an accident with injury

—homicide- capital murder- two or more

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—violation of a domestic violence order, disorderly conduct

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, April 7- Nov. 27, $10,673, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive

—Lester- fourth-degree theft, Craftsman red toolbox and tools, blue dagger Oct. 1- Oct. 30, $75, 27000 block Minor Hill Road

—Athens- third-degree burglary, Michael Kors bag, Ralph Lauren pajamas, Ralph Lauren coat, Nov. 27, $800, 21000 block Hickory Hill Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, Bow Flex exercise equipment, Nov. 20-28, $1,000, 20000 block Wallace Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property, packages on door step, Nov. 28, $450, 20000 block Executive Drive

—second-degree theft of property, US currency, Nov. 28, $2,000, 800 block S. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—criminal trespass, Nov. 29, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W