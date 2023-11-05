Reports Nov. 4

Nov. 4—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

November 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Shaw Road, Carey Road/Elkton Road, 23000 block Flanagan Road, Sneed Subdivision, 500 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Parker Road, 2000 block AL Hwy 127, Taylor Street/Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Cowford Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road, 28000 block Countryside Circle, 100 block Elm Street.700 block Market Street, 10000 block Paradise Shores

Hazard/road debris- Easter Ferry Road

Missing person- 12000 block Virginia Court

Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Vehicle theft- 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Disturbance- 24000 block Slate Road

Unwanted guest- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, 4000 block Pickens Lane

Criminal mischief- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block Buttermilk Way

Criminal trespass- 12000 block Nave Road

Warrant- 8000 block Us Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Zehner Road, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Walterboro Lane, 14000 block Eva Circle, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Page Road

November 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 900 block S. Clinton Street, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Mooresville Road, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Whitney Lane, 22000 block Pine Road, Grigsby Ferry Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block New Garden Road, US Hwy 72/Washington Street

Traffic accident- 13000 block Golden Hay Circle

Intoxicated driver- Friend Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Hazard/road debris- US Hwy 72/Davis Road, US Hwy 31/Martin Line Road

Assault- 30000 block Ardmore Avenue

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 100 block Elm Street

Theft- 23000 block Miller Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 16000 block Evans Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Hardy Road, 15000 block Hastings Road, 12000 block John Way, 25000 block Newby Road

Warrant- 100 block Lee Street (Decatur), Double Tree (Decatur)

Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), 25000 block Krista Circle, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Highland Avenue, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—drug trafficking, carrying of possession of firearms, second-degree of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, firearms license required

—SORNA violation

—third-degree domestic violence-harassment

—public intoxication, criminal littering

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear: fourth-degree theft of property, six counts third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- speeding

—arrest for other agency

—failure to appear- drive while suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree retail theft, two GSM Night vision Mono, Nov. 11, $149, 2000 block S. Lindsay Lane

—third-degree theft of property, credit card, Nov.2, 600 block W. Market Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.