Reports Nov. 4
Nov. 4—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
November 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Shaw Road, Carey Road/Elkton Road, 23000 block Flanagan Road, Sneed Subdivision, 500 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Parker Road, 2000 block AL Hwy 127, Taylor Street/Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Cowford Road, 16000 block McCulley Mill Road, 28000 block Countryside Circle, 100 block Elm Street.700 block Market Street, 10000 block Paradise Shores
Hazard/road debris- Easter Ferry Road
Missing person- 12000 block Virginia Court
Theft- 22000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane
Vehicle theft- 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Slate Road
Unwanted guest- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, 4000 block Pickens Lane
Criminal mischief- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block Buttermilk Way
Criminal trespass- 12000 block Nave Road
Warrant- 8000 block Us Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Zehner Road, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Walterboro Lane, 14000 block Eva Circle, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Page Road
November 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 900 block S. Clinton Street, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Mooresville Road, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Whitney Lane, 22000 block Pine Road, Grigsby Ferry Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 21000 block New Garden Road, US Hwy 72/Washington Street
Traffic accident- 13000 block Golden Hay Circle
Intoxicated driver- Friend Road
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road
Hazard/road debris- US Hwy 72/Davis Road, US Hwy 31/Martin Line Road
Assault- 30000 block Ardmore Avenue
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 100 block Elm Street
Theft- 23000 block Miller Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 16000 block Evans Road
Disturbance- 15000 block Hardy Road, 15000 block Hastings Road, 12000 block John Way, 25000 block Newby Road
Warrant- 100 block Lee Street (Decatur), Double Tree (Decatur)
Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), 25000 block Krista Circle, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Highland Avenue, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—possession of controlled substance
—drug trafficking, carrying of possession of firearms, second-degree of marijuana, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, firearms license required
—SORNA violation
—third-degree domestic violence-harassment
—public intoxication, criminal littering
—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—failure to appear: fourth-degree theft of property, six counts third-degree criminal trespass
—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- speeding
—arrest for other agency
—failure to appear- drive while suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree retail theft, two GSM Night vision Mono, Nov. 11, $149, 2000 block S. Lindsay Lane
—third-degree theft of property, credit card, Nov.2, 600 block W. Market Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Thursday and Friday.