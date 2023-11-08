Reports Nov. 7

Nov. 7—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

November 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 29000 block Airport Lane

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Snake Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadow, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 200 block Ed White Road

Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 27000 block McKenna Drive

Theft- 28000 block Halford Drive, 15000 block Section Line Road

Vehicle theft- 25000 block One Aviation Way

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 23000 block Presnell Road

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Cotton Belt Road

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- 18000 block East Limestone Road (2 calls), 25000 block Elkton Road

SORNA compliance check- 12000 block Sam Circle

Discharging firearms- 28000 block McKee Road

November 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 100 block Elm Street, 14000 block Sloan Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Pepper Road/Ennis Road, 11000 block Ripley Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road

Animal related/livestock- McLemore Circle/East Limestone Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Presnell Road/Holt Road

Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Menefee Road

Disturbance- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Sommers Road

Harassment- 21000 block Hays Mill Road

Unwanted guest- 14000 block Sloan Road

Alarm- 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 12000 block Ripley Road, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Holt Road, 22000 block Black Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Chris Way, 600 block 1st Avenue, 100 block Lake View Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 900 block Sanderfer Road, 22000 block Pine Road

Discharging firearms- 28000 block McKee Road

November 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Bowers Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- 18000 block Carters Circle

Road hazard/debris- East Limestone Road/Copeland Road

Intoxicated person- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Disturbance- 10000 block Mayberry Road, 27000 block Alberta Drive, 21000 block Johnson Road

Harassment- 22000 block Pine Road

Criminal mischief- 26000 block Jones Spring Drive

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- Holt Road, 13000 block Ripley Road

Discharging firearms- 29000 block Copeland Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—probation violation- misdemeanor, sentenced from court

—three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

—second-degree assault

—three counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—two counts indecent exposure

—probation violation-misdemeanor, sentenced from court

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—menacing, third-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, resisting arrest

—second-degree theft-theft-firearms

—harassment-domestic incident

—second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- no-force

—attempt to elude by any means

—other agency warrant

—second-degree theft- theft- firearms

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Madison- third-degree burglary, Carrier heating and air unit, Oct. 29- Nov. 2, $2,950, 28000 block Halford Drive

—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, eel skin wallet, Smith & Wesson SD40 40 cal., Nov. 2-3, $650, 15000 block Line Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 30-Nov. 3, $9,000, 16000 block Jeff Street

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 3-4, $315, 19000 block Sandlin Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear: public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence

—second-degree theft of property

—third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

—public intoxication

—failure to appear: two counts drivers license suspended, expired tag

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—public intoxication

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Nov. 3, $147.10, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—theft of property, cashiers check, mini jacket, Nov. 4, $550, 20000 block Victoria Way

—breaking and entering a vehicle, Ford F150, gator skin money clip, billfold and contents, Nov. 3, $480, 22000 block Monterey Drive

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle- theft from auto, Toyota Tacoma, black backpack, Magic the Gathering cards and figurines, folding knives, Nov. 3, $340, 22000 block Saratoga Drive

—fourth-degree theft of property, brown wallet and contents, Nov. 5, $230, 1400 block Henry Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug bong, digital scales, marijuana grinders, empty pill bottle with white powder residue, small clear plastic bag with white residue, pieces of straw with residue inside, small lockable bag, small black container with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, Nov. 3, $88, 1200 block W. Elm Street

—harassment, Nov. 3, 2000 block US Hwy 31