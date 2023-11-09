Reports Nov. 8
Nov. 8—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
November 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, US Hwy 72/McCulley Mill Road, 27000 block Keeton Road, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 22000 block Pine Road, Easter Ferry Road/Salem Minor Hill Road, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, Mooresville Road/Old Highway 20
Traffic accident- 28000 block Al Hwy 99, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Burgreen Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Intoxicated driver- Sandlin Road/Hays Mill Road
Assault- 14000 block US Hwy 72
Vehicle theft- 16000 block Albert Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 26000 block Brown Road, 27000 block Carl Drive, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Jordan Young Lane
Disturbance- 18000 block Locust Lane, 19000 block High School Road
Unwanted guest- 17000 block Menefee Road
Criminal trespass- 14000 block Wildwood Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry
Criminal mischief- 11000 block Patterson Hill Road
Alarm- 11000 block Morris Drive, 27000 block Mill Creek Drive, 27000 block Kalyn Circle, 16000 block Ennis Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 29000 block Purtle Lane
Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 200 block Washington Street
SORNA compliance check- 2000 block US Hwy 31
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—two counts domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
—alias warrant
—attempted murder, four counts discharge firearm unoccupied, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, reckless endangerment
—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts drug trafficking
—third-degree burglary-residence- force
—two counts truancy
—non-support- child
—third-degree criminal mischief
—non-support- child
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, clear satchel bag, credit card, Nov. 6, $20, 26000 block Brown Road
—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, back pack and Barbie doll, Nov. 6, $10, 26000 block Brown Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 13- Nov. 6, $14,500, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane
—Athens- first-degree theft, 2004 black Mazda 3, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, $15,000, 16000 block Albert Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear: second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude
—third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
—two counts third-degree theft of property
—third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous items, Nov. 6, $94.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.