Reports Nov. 8

Nov. 8—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

November 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, US Hwy 72/McCulley Mill Road, 27000 block Keeton Road, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 22000 block Pine Road, Easter Ferry Road/Salem Minor Hill Road, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, Mooresville Road/Old Highway 20

Traffic accident- 28000 block Al Hwy 99, Lucas Ferry Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Burgreen Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Intoxicated driver- Sandlin Road/Hays Mill Road

Assault- 14000 block US Hwy 72

Vehicle theft- 16000 block Albert Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 26000 block Brown Road, 27000 block Carl Drive, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Jordan Young Lane

Disturbance- 18000 block Locust Lane, 19000 block High School Road

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Menefee Road

Criminal trespass- 14000 block Wildwood Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry

Criminal mischief- 11000 block Patterson Hill Road

Alarm- 11000 block Morris Drive, 27000 block Mill Creek Drive, 27000 block Kalyn Circle, 16000 block Ennis Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 29000 block Purtle Lane

Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 200 block Washington Street

SORNA compliance check- 2000 block US Hwy 31

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—two counts domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—alias warrant

—attempted murder, four counts discharge firearm unoccupied, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, reckless endangerment

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts drug trafficking

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

—two counts truancy

—non-support- child

—third-degree criminal mischief

—non-support- child

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, clear satchel bag, credit card, Nov. 6, $20, 26000 block Brown Road

—Athens- breaking and entering vehicle, back pack and Barbie doll, Nov. 6, $10, 26000 block Brown Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 13- Nov. 6, $14,500, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2004 black Mazda 3, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, $15,000, 16000 block Albert Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear: second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude

—third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—two counts third-degree theft of property

—third-degree domestic violence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous items, Nov. 6, $94.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

