Reports Nov. 9

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
November 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road Happy Hollow Road/AL Hwy 127, Shaw Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 14000 block Fielding Road
Animal related/livestock- Townsend Ford Road, 25000 block Henry Clay Drive, 18000 block Astor Lane, 21000 block Elkton Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 12000 block Mooresville Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 24000 block US Hwy 72
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Bluebird Lane, US Hwy 72/Kelly Drive
Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block Bethel Road
Disturbance- 15000 block Section Line Road, 20000 block Delaney Road, 25000 block Potterstone Drive
PFA remove and exclude- 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 100 block Round Table Drive
Harassment- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 7000 block US Hwy 72
Warrant- US Hwy 31/Budget Inn, Justice Center Drive (Crossville, Tn), 5000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 24000 block Blossom Lane, 13000 block Trumpet Drive, 24000 block Lisa Drive
Discharging firearms- Lukers Way
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, interference with domestic violence order
—third-degree robbery
—interference with custody
—assault with bodily fluids
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.