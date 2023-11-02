Reports November 1
Nov. 1—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
October 30, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Kelly Drive/Exxon, Plato Jones Street, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Wales Road
Animal related/livestock- Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Upper Elkton Road (2 calls), 12000 block Snake Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 19000 block Kimzy Carr Road, 19000 block Temperance Oak Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Wagon Trail, 19000 block Easter Lane
Criminal mischief- 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Alarm- Market Street/Hine Street, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, first-degree burglary- residence- no force, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree robbery, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—first-degree possession of marijuana
—11 counts dissemination/display of child pornography, four counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter of a person under the age of 17 years of age involved in obscene acts
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests on Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.