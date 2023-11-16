Reports November 15

TechCrunch

A microtargeted advertising controversy which has implicated European Union lawmakers in privacy-hostile practices banned by laws they had a hand in passing is the subject of a new complaint by privacy rights not-for-profit, noyb. The complaint against the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs is being filed today, with the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), which oversees EU institutions' compliance with the bloc's data protection laws. It says it's also considering filing a complaint against X for providing tools that enabled EU staffers to target ads using categories related to political opinions and religious beliefs -- information that's known as "special category" data under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).