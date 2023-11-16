Reports November 15
Nov. 15—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
November 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Peek Drive, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Friendship North, Lindsey Lane N., 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block Cox Road, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 29000 block 9th Avenue (Ardmore), 29000 block Hardiman Road, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Saddle Trail, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, 26000 block Clem Road, AL Hwy 127/Happy Hollow Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block Capshaw Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Elm Street
Theft- 6000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Ferry Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Pinedale Road
Disturbance- 25000 block Janie Lane, AL Hwy 127/Piney Chapel Road
Harassment- 26000 block Bain Road
Criminal mischief- 14000 block Chris Way
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 29000 block Andrea Lane, 16000 block Ennis Road
Warrant- Allyn Street/Brownsferry Road, 700 block Plato Jones, 16000 block Fantasia Way, 20000 block Elkton Road, 600 block US Hwy 31, 25000 block Elkton Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Gordon Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—possession of controlled substance
—identity theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous
—destruction of property by prisoner
—operating vehicle without insurance, chemical endangerment- child abuse, failure to register vehicle
—first-degree theft of lost property, identity theft
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—homicide- capital murder
—third-degree burglary-residence- force
—second-degree criminal trespass
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, six bags of dirt, Nov. 11-12, $20.49, 6000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, blue mountain bike, Nov. 13, $150, 17000 block Ferry Road
—Athens- third-degree theft, John Deere riding lawnmower, Oct. 15-Nov. 13, $1,300, 24000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- third-degree retail theft, groceries, Nov. 13, $160.86, 12000 block US Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.