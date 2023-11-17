Reports November 16
Nov. 16—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
November 14, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- ThePines, Holt Road/Black Road, 30000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Saddle Road Trail, 22000 block Corbiere Way, 22000 block Sandbar Way23000 block Copeland Road, Townsend Ford Road, 19000 block Compton Street, 7000 block Cherry Grove Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane
Assault- 22000 block Tammy Sue Way
Theft- 17000 block Holland Heights
Disturbance- 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 25000 block Narrow Lane, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive
Criminal trespass- 15000 block Section line Road
Warrant- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 3000 block Point Mallard Pkwy (Priceville)
Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 10000 block County Line Road, 12000 block Sommers Road
Discharging firearms- Elkins Road/East Limestone Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—SORNA violation- failure to register
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—cruelty to animals- aggravated
—second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, third-degree criminal mischief
—fraudulent use debit/credit card
—two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, carry pistol unlawfully, carry concealed weapon- gun
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 23, $4,700, 17000 block Holland Heights
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.