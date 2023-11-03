Reports November 2

Nov. 2—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

October 31, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 blockUS Hwy 72, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Sommers Road, Elkton Street/Elm Street, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Matthew Way, Witty Mill Road/AL Hwy 127, Sugar Creek Estates Road, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 22000 block Pine Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 19000 block Orman Road, Looney Road/Black Road, 19000 block Alexa Lane, 29000 block Oliver Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 22000 block Shipley Hollow Road

Traffic accident- 6000 block Bay Village Drive

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Parker Road

Burglary- 15000 block McCormick Lane

Disturbance- 26000 block Lonely Way, 22000 block Sugar Way, 18000 block AL Hwy 251

Harassment- 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Unwanted guest- 4000 block Snake Road

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls), 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 22000 block Sharp Road, 3000 block Rockhouse Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 200 block W. Washington Street

SORNA Compliance check- 15000 block McCormick Lane (3 calls), 20000 block Carey Road, 23000 block Mooresville Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten, coerce, or intimidate the person depicted

—resisting arrest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, Oct. 23-26, $97, 19000 block Elkton Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2016 black Nissan, Oct. 31- Nov. 1, $8,500, 5th Ave. at park

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—third-degree theft of property, first-degree retail theft

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear: two counts fail to display insurance, obstructed windshield

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

—second-degree criminal mischief, computer monitor, Oct. 31, $1,200, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Nissan Sentra, Oct. 31, $7,500, 800 block 5th Avenue