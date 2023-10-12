Reports Oct. 11

TechCrunch

Lyon, France-based precision fermentation startup Bon Vivant, which is using biotech techniques to reprogram yeast microorganisms to produce animal-free milk proteins with a substantially lower environmental footprint than traditional dairy, credits clarity of strategy and execution for keeping its investors enthused at a time when raising remains a challenge for many tech founders. All the investors in its April 2022 pre-seed (€4M) followed on for the oversubscribed €15M (~$15.9M) seed it's announcing today, according to CEO and co-founder, Stéphane MacMillan. The round is co-led by Sofinnova Partners and Sparkfood, with Captech Santé also participating.