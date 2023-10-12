Reports Oct. 11
Oct. 11—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
October 9, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Veto Road/Robinson Road, Bain Road/Holt Road, AL Hwy 127/Happy Hollow Road, US Hwy 72/Burgreen Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, Sugar Creek Elementary School, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Holt Road, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Missing person- 18000 block Menefee Road
Vehicle theft- 27000 block Azalea Tr.
Burglary- 15000 block Morris Road
Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block Brock Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Unwanted guest- 33000 block AL Hwy 99
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Carter Road
Alarm- 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, 23000 block Flossie Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree burglary-residence-no force
—third-degree burglary-residence-no force
—speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—third-degree burglary-residence-no force
—theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Tanner- third-degree burglary, red Honda generator, red generator, black toolbox, three red cans of fuel, 2 yellow cans of fuel, 2-ton come-a-long cable, yellow extension cord, Jensen stereo CD player, USA model train, monitor sensor, orange Rigid flashlight, yellow Dewalt drill, red circle saw, Black & Decker drill, 3ft. metal level, Troybilt weedeater, Oct. 4-6, $4,570, Huntsville Brownsferry Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, 2010 black Toyota Corolla, Aug. 21- Oct. 6, $2,863, 16000 block Ennis Road
—Athens- third-degree burglary, clothes, Dewalt tools, purses, PlayStation 3 and games, PlayStation 4 and games, PlayStation 5 and games, truck title, Social Security card, July 16- Oct. 6, $3,630, 24000 block Nick Davis Road
—Tanner- fourth-degree theft, Tacta trail cam, Tacta solar panel, Moletree trail cam, Mr. Buddy propane heater, Oct. 6-8, $355, Martin Line Road
—Elkmont- third-degree burglary, Kenmore dryer, Maytag washing machine, Oct. 9, $500, 15000 block Morris Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—fraudulent use of debit/credit card
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree theft, Milwaukee power drill set, $849.99, 500 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree theft, money, $1,000, 300 block Schilling Street
—fraud-identity theft, credit/debit cards, 800 block Jackson Drive
—third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, $57.26, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassment, 100 block East Sanderfer Road