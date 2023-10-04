Reports Oct. 3

Oct. 3—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

September 29, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sewell Road/Easter Ferry Road, Ripley Road/Seven Mile Post Road, Carey Road/Elkton Road, Cross Key Road/Goodin Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Clem Road, 14000 block Foxwood Drive, 27000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road, 27000 block Gatlin Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Sod Road

Reckless/drag racing- 11000 block Stewart Road

Vehicle theft- 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Burglary- 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

Harassment- 23000 block Norman Lane, 24000 block Slate Road

Criminal mischief- Bain Road/Sharp Road, 13000 block Neptune Lane, 13000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72

September 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Road, Arrowhead Landing Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Ripley Road/Blackburn Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Road, Victoria Way

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Leggtown Road/Pope Road, 13000 block US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- Jones Road/Pepper Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bethel Road/Lambert Road, 17000 block Elk Estates

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 20000 block Shepherds Way

Theft- 15000 block Zehner Road, 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block Gatlin Road

Burglary- 18000 block Bill Black Road, 26000 block Maples Road

Disturbance- 22000 block Black Road, 31000 block Persimmon Tree Road, Elm Street/Elkton Street, 23000 block Miller Road

Harassment- 24000 block Slate Road

Criminal mischief- 15000 block Ham Road

Warrant- Washington Street/Marion Street

Discharging firearms- 13000 Bradford Road

October 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Sloan Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72, Cotton Belt Road/AL Hwy 99, 18000 block Menefee Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road, US Hwy 72/Davis Road, Brownsferry Road/Cowford Road, East Limestone Road/Mystic Dawn Drive

Animal related/livestock- Leggtown Road/Upper Bethel Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 53/Elkwood Section Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Bethel

PFA- remove and exclude- 14000 block Sloan Road

Disturbance- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Summerwood Drive, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 1200 block Elm Street, 21000 block Daveen Drive

Harassment- 24000 block Thach Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Kosar Crossing, 14000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 20000 block Mooresville Road, 12000 Hudbug Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—SORNA violation

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, possession of burglar's tools

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—domestic violence, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—third-degree burglary- non-residence-force

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Lester- first-degree theft, 2007 black Kia Rondo, 2003 white Chevy S10, 1988 block GMC C1500, July 19- Sept. 28, $4000, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

—Athens- second-degree theft, 9mm Glock G45 pistol, Sept. 28, $800, Todd Circle

—Athens- second-degree theft, Titan .380 pistol, Sept. 29-30, $200, 18000 block Bill Black Road

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, Craig battery, battery terminal link, Sept. 29-30, $185, 15000 block Zehner Road

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, April 1- Sept. 30, $5,000, 21000 block Cory James Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief, attempting to elude

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—distributing private images

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana

—driving under the influence attempting to elude a police officer

—public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—theft of property, two Chevrolet Trailblazer, large brown purse with a cross buckle and gray fluffy thing, two child restraint seats, Sept. 30, $4,120, 200 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft of property, debit card, small coin purse, drivers license, Social Security card, gun permit, jumper cables, Oct. 1, $20, 800 block Westmoreland Avenue

—second-degree theft of property, silver/white purse, Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, Oct. 1, $295, 200 block W. Market Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, 2004 black Dodge Ram, 3.2 grams of marijuana, 11.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, Sept. 30, US Hwy 72/Waterview Lane