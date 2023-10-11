Reports October 10
Oct. 10—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
October 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Carter Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, Hatchett Road Ridge/Goode Road, Black Road/Elkton Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, 280000 block Pinedale Road
Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 25000 block Clem Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Boyds Chapel Road/7th Street, 20000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Newby Road
Traffic accident- Copeland Road/Sagewood Circle
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 700 block W. Market Street
Missing person- 14000 block Ashley Lane
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 22000 block AL Hwy 127
Theft- 24000 block Nick Davis Road
Vehicle theft- 16000 block Ennis Road
Burglary- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Clay Street
Disturbance- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
Unwanted guest- 14000 block Zehner Road
Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Warrant- 200 block Gatlin Road
October 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Pine Road, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Black Road/I65, 29000 block Oliver Road, Nuclear Plant Road/Neely Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 22000 block Holt Road, 22000 block Pine Road
Traffic accident- 24000 block Bubba Trail
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 31/Ingram Road
Theft- 1000 block Bellview Drive
Shooting- MM348 I65
Disturbance- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Marks Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Harassment- 22000 block Stearman Way, 29000 block Little Creek Road, 13000 block Blackburn Road
Criminal mischief- 14000 block Lavender Court
Alarm- 29000 block Wooley Springs Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 18000 block Carter Circle, 19000 block JW Bobo Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Sallows Drive
Discharging firearms- Griffith Road
Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block Winfred Drive
October 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Virginia Lane/Hightower Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Landview Lane/Ridegeview Lane, 11000 block Caroline Drive, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Sterling Road
Hit and run- 25000 block Mahalo Circle
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road
Breaking and entering vehicles- 28000 block Pinedale Road
Theft- Garrett Road
Burglary- 19000 block Clay Street
Disturbance- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Putman Circle
Harassment- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block Bethel Road
Alarm- 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 16000 block Zehner Road, 19000 block Valerie Way, 19000 block Moyers Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—two counts SORNA violation
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
—violation of domestic violence protection order
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—public intoxication
—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
—failure to appear- menacing
—bond revocation- driving under the influence
—third-degree receiving stolen properties
—public intoxication
—driving under the influence
—public intoxication
—giving false identification to law enforcement officer
—driving under the influence
—driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—third-degree theft of property, 34" Predator gaming monitor, Oct. 6, $850
—fourth-degree theft of property, black bike with lime green headlights, Oct. 7, $250
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
—unauthorized use of a vehicle, God Bless America Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4, Oct. 6, $2,500, 1100 block US Hwy 31 S
—giving false identification to law enforcement officer, Oct. 7, 800 block Westview Avenue
—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crushed up percocet, Oct. 7, 22000 block Shawnee Lane
—third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, door frame, Oct. 8, $60, 1200 block SW Jefferson Street