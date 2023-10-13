Reports October 12
Oct. 12—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
October 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Malone Road, US Hwy 72/I65, 15000 block Landview Lane, Porter Road/Elkton Road, AL Hwy 99/Ft. Hampton Road, 13000 block Belman Lane, 14000 block Brownsferry Road/Zehner Road
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Little Elk Road, 19000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block Capshaw Road, 23000 block Saint John Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 25000 block Millbrook Drive, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Simpson Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr., 23000 block Hill Top Way
Intoxicated driver- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Escue Drive
Breaking and entering vehicle- Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 24000 block Nick Davis Road, 27000 block Bethel Road
Burglary- 13000 block Blackburn Road
Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 24000 block Pepper Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane
Criminal mischief- Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road
Criminal trespass- 7000 block Vivians Road
PFA remove and exclude- Stewart Road
Harassment- 14000 block Chris Way, 27000 block Johnson Lane, 19000 block Carey Road, Gary Redus Drive
Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, Jonesboro Arkansas, 900 block Hobbs Street, Lauderdale County Jail
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Burgreen Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—conspiracy to commit murder/other crime
—conspiracy to commit murder/other crime, unauthorized use of a vehicle- no-force, third-degree theft- vehicle parts- $500 to $1,499
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
—practicing medicine or osteopathy without license, distribution of controlled substance
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree robbery
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, $200, 700 block Plato Jones Street
—fourth-degree theft of property, Android tablet with case, $76.68, 1700 block Townsend Street
—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous groceries, $64.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.