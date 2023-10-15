Reports October 14

Oct. 14—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

October 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Sterling Road, Sandlin Road, Carey Road/Elkton Road, AL Hwy 251/Mooresville Road, 13000 block Reid Road, 29000 block Oliver Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Johnson Lane, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 10000 block Settle Road, 18000 block Wire Way, 27000 block Kalyn Circle, 700 block Hine Street, 21000 block New Garden Road

Robbery- 25000 block Elkton Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Hickory Hills Road, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Road, 20000 block Gill Crest Road, 20000 block Gill Crest Road, 15000 block Cannon Road

Theft- 1000 block Love Branch Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Harassment- 22000 block Sandbar Way

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Barnes Road

Criminal trespass- 16000 block US Hwy 72

Prowler- 24000 block Drawbaugh Road

Alarm- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block Cross Gate Drive

Warrant- 22000 block US Hwy 72, 700 block W. Market Street, 900 block E. Hobbs Street, 100 block Elm Street, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Lapington Road

October 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, US Hwy 72/Seven Mile Post Road, Copperfield Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Bob Jones Pkwy

Animal related/livestock- 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 14000 block Zehner Road, 18000 block Wire Way, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Arctic Lane

Road hazard/debris- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

Disturbance- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 12000 block Sludder Circle, 23000 block Thach Road

Alarm- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 12000 block Dickens Lane, 15000 block Shelby Street, 24000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—possession of controlled substance

—parole violation

—public intoxication

—fourth-degree theft of services- less than $500

—third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree theft- shoplifting- $500 to $1,499

—possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—chemical endangerment- child abuse

—truancy

—chemical endangerment- child abuse

—violation of a domestic violence order

—trespassing about prisons, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—first-degree criminal mischief

—chemical endangerment, torture/willful abuse of child- family

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, no plainly visible tag, first-degree receiving stolen property

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Madison- first-degree theft, Stihl 462 Magnum chainsaw, Stihl MS201TC chainsaw, Oct. 6-7, $2,600, 29000 block Ivey Lane

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 1- Oct. 10, $6,250, 23000 block Founders Circle

—Athens- third-degree theft, TroyBilt TB110 red lawnmower, steel toolbox and tools, Schwinn mountain bike, crock pot, dog leash, June 28- Oct. 3, $1,505, 9000 block Snake Road

—Elkmont- third-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 30- Oct. 2, $1,500, 27000 block Bethel Road

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle (2 counts), Taurus 605 .357 pistol, Big Bone Guardian BBG38 .38 pistol, Oct. 11, $525, 12000 block Hickory Hill Road

—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, LG laptop, Oct. 11, $500, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Drive

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Springfield XD-S 4 .45 pistol, Oct. 11, $1,000, 20000 block Gill Crest Drive

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Springfield XD-S 3.3 .45 pistol, Oct. 11, $600, 20000 block Gill Crest Drive

—Elkmont- breaking and entering of vehicle, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 pistol, Buck knife, Oct. 11, $650, 15000 block Cannon Road

—Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, 21 knives, Oct. 11, $590, 25000 block Elkton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- public intoxication

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear- no insurance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—unlawful breaking and entering, fraudulent use debit/credit card, Newport cigarettes, hearing protection, wallet and contents, Oct. 11, $87, 1200 block W. Market Street

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Oct. 11, $139.50, 1200 block N. Jefferson Street

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Oct. 11, $128.65, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, criminal mischief, children's pink bicycle helmet, Oct. 12, 700 block Henry Drive

—harassment, Oct. 12, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E