Reports October 17

Oct. 17—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

October 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, US Hwy 72/Lucas Ferry Road, 12000 block Brian Hill Road, Mitchell Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Elkton Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 10000 block Settle Road, Zehner Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, Hwy 53/Old School House

Reckless/drag racing- 27000 block Spur Drive, 14000 block Reid Road, US Hwy 72 MM 71, Greenbrier Pkwy/Gate 1 Mazda Toyota

Theft- 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Burglary- 20000 block Harris Road

Disturbance- 100 block Jade Road, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 16000 block Albert Road

Alarm- 18000 block Moyers Road

Warrant- I65 MM 339, 200 block W. Washington Street, 16000 block Zehner Road, 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Parker Road, 28000 block North Wales Road

October 14, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Jennings Chapel Road/East Limestone Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Bethel Road/Oak Grove Road, US Hwy 72/Hampton Cove Way, Sandlin Road/Fain Road, 29000 block Ivey Lane

Animal related/livestock- Hays Mill Road/New Garden Road

Traffic accident- 20000 block Edgewood Road

Reckless/drag racing- 500 block Love Branch Road

Missing person- 25000 block Krista Circle

Prowler- 15000 block Sanderson Lane, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Unwanted guest- 21000 block Elkton Road

Disturbance- I65 MM 343, 27000 block McLemore Circle

Harassment- 22000 block Bill Walker Road

Criminal mischief- 23000 block Nick Davis Road, Holt Springer Road

Alarm- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 13000 block Callaway Drive

Warrant- 200 block Thomas Gatlin Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Carter Road

October 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Jefferson Street/US Hwy 72, 11000 block Stewart Road, 23000 block Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- Evans Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 19000 block Elkton Road

Traffic accident- 1000 block Elm Street

Hit and run- 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 29000 block Little Creek Drive, 12000 block Snake Road

Harassment- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road

Unwanted guest- 29000 block Oliver Road, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive

Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 25000 block Wooley Springs Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—non-support- child

—manslaughter- reckless, first-degree aggravated assault- non-family

—harassing communications

—harassment- harassment/intimidation

—public intoxication, resisting arrest, impersonating peace officer, second-degree attempted burglary

—leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended/revoked, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, two counts expired license, no plainly visible tag, failure to yield, switched tag

—negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—violation of domestic violence protection order

—harassment- domestic incident

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—third-degree criminal trespass

—first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, Oct. 13, $24,691.23, 15000 block Curtis Lane

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, two 4X4 posts, LED light, rope, Oct. 16, $150, 18000 block Hightower Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—driving under the influence, certain persons forbidden pistol

—failure to appear- drivers license

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked, no insurance, speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree retail theft, skull shaped bluetooth speaker, Oct. 13, $20, 500 block S. Jefferson Street

—third-degree retail theft, several miscellaneous items, Oct. 13, $213.48, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—unauthorized use of a vehicle, Avalanche, Oct. 13, $4,000, 1300 block US Hwy 72

—certain persons forbidden pistol, 2007 White Honda CRV, Glock 23 handgun .40 cal, Oct. 14, 24000 block US Hwy 72

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, crack cocaine, straw, Oct. 15, 800 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree criminal mischief, John Deere 60G excavator (damaged window), Oct. 13, $500, Houston/Green Street