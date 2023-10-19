Reports October 18
Oct. 18—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
October 16, 2023
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 14000 block Blackburn Road, 16000 block Gordon Road, 23000 block Saint John Road, 21000 block New Garden Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 26000 block Capshaw Road
Theft- 17000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 17000 block East Limestone Road
Disturbance- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Alarm- 22000 block AL Hwy 20, 19000 block East Limestone Road
Warrant- DeKalb County Jail, 200 block Washington Street (2 calls), 5000 block Mooresville Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—drug trafficking
—harassment- domestic incident
—second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts second-degree possession of controlled substance, two counts drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—destructive of property by prisoner
—possession of controlled substance
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree criminal mischief
—drug trafficking
—two counts truancy
—third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, two West Coast mirrors, Aug. 16- Oct. 16, $125, 17000 block New Cut Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment; fourth-degree theft of property
—resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations
—driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—harassment, Oct. 16, 1700 block Hollydale Drive
—attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Nissan Sentra white in color, Oct. 16, US Hwy 72/Us Hwy 31
—third-degree criminal mischief, John Deere 310 SG Backhoe window damage, Oct. 16, $500, Athens Farmers Market