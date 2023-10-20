Reports October 19

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Oct. 19—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

October 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 28000 block Bethel Road, 17000 block New Cut Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Wallace Lane

Traffic accident- 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Traffic violation/complaint/hazard- US Hwy 31/Harris Station Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bethel Road/AL Hwy 251

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block AL Hwy 20

Prowler- 24000 block Bethel Road

Disturbance- 25000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block Easter Ferry Road

Harassment- 25000 block Narrow Lane

Unwanted guest- 29000 block Oliver Road

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Blackburn Road

Warrant- Morgan County Jail, 200 block W. Gaines Street (Lawrenceburg), 25000 block Elkton Road

Alarm- 27000 block Mill Creek Drive, 12000 block Sommers Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—third-degree escape, second-degree assault

—fourth-degree theft- embezzlement- less than $500, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—driving under the influence

—possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—fourth-degree theft of lost property, wallet, Oct. 17, $20, 1300 block N. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—second-degree criminal mischief, flat screen TV, collectable figurines, Oct. 17, $2,080, 1700 block W. Elm Street

—possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana; scale, glass pipe, cut straw with residue, Oct. 18, 16000 block Lucas Ferry Street

