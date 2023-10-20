Reports October 19

TechCrunch

Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.