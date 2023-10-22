Reports October 21

Oct. 21—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

October 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Easter Ferry Road/Edgewood Road, I65/exit 365, 22000 block Pine Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block East Limestone Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 19000 block Tick Ridge Road, Sandra Lane, Cagle Road, 21000 block Harris Station Road, 7000 block Holt Springer Road, 20000 block Holt Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road

Hit and run- 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Intoxicated driver- Elkmont Food Mart/Upper Ft. Hampton

Reckless/drag racing- Elkton Road/Bean Road

Missing person- 12000 block US Hwy 31

Assault- 18000 block Hightower Road

Theft- 19000 block Easter Ferry Road

Vehicle theft- 17000 block Seven Mile Post Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Easter Ferry Road

Harassment- 15000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Taylor Road

Warrant- 101/US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block North Wales Road

Discharging firearms- 15000 block Evans Road

October 19, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Clem Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, Capshaw/McCulley Mill Road, 20000 block Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Bean Road, 9000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 11000 block Nancy Lane, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 22000 block Pine Road, 19000 block Holt Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 22000 block Sandlin Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/14th Street

Road hazard/debris- 28000 block I65 S, McKee Road/Hwy 251

Assault- 25000 block AL Hwy 127

Vehicle theft- 15000 block Mooresville Road

Harassment- 27000 block US Hwy 72, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 29000 block Windsor Lane

Unwanted guest- 28000 block Oliver Road

Alarm- 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 27000 block Kosar Crossing, 27000 block Carrington Court, 29000 block Montana View Drive, 27000 block Carrington Court, 12000 block Quartz Circle, 10000 block County Line Road

SORNA Compliance check- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 24000 block Garrett Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 29000 block Glenrose Way, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Warrant- 900 block US Hwy 72, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Elkton Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—first-degree exploitation of the elderly

—second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—transmitting obscene material to a child

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—third-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief, obscuring/defacing/removing vehicles identity, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree retail theft

—possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- second-degree theft, Kimber .380 pistol, Keltec .380 pistol, Oct. 17-18, $1,600, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, blue Honda Civic, Oct. 17-18, $1,000, 17000 block Seven Mile Post Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, 1995 gold Saturn SL1, Oct. 19, 15000 block Mooresville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear- disorderly conduct

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Oct. 19, $36.38, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, Oct. 19, 100 block Scotland Drive

—harassment, Oct. 20, 200 block US Hwy 31