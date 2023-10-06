Reports October 5

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Oct. 5—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

October 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Lydia Corey Road/New Cut Road, 15000 block Zehner Road, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, McKee Road/Christie Drive, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Brownsferry Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- N. Gin Street

Hit and run- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Intoxicated driver- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Reckless/drag racing- Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Theft- 18000 block Temperance Oak Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Disturbance- 20000 block Elkton Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 14000 block Chris Way, 10000 block Stewart Road

Warrant- 2000 block West Court Blvd., Hine Street/Montreat Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Alarm- 24000 block Drawbaugh Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—third-degree burglary-residence-force

—driving while license suspended/revoked, harassing communications- harassing

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—first-degree theft- theft- $2,500 or more

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—third-degree burglary-residence- force

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—third-degree domestic violence- harassing

—SORNA violation

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

—six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday. Madison Branch Blvd.

Madison- second-degree theft, Ruger AR-556 .556 rifle, Jan. 1- Aug. 27, $750,

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

—theft of property

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- expired tag

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

—third-degree criminal mischief, 2018 Dodge Durango, Oct. 3, $500, 100 block Coffman Circle

