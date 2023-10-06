Reports October 5
Oct. 5—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
October 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Lydia Corey Road/New Cut Road, 15000 block Zehner Road, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, Elkton Road/Black Road, Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, McKee Road/Christie Drive, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- N. Gin Street
Hit and run- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Intoxicated driver- 16000 block AL Hwy 251
Reckless/drag racing- Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Theft- 18000 block Temperance Oak Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Disturbance- 20000 block Elkton Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 14000 block Chris Way, 10000 block Stewart Road
Warrant- 2000 block West Court Blvd., Hine Street/Montreat Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72, Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Alarm- 24000 block Drawbaugh Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—third-degree burglary-residence-force
—driving while license suspended/revoked, harassing communications- harassing
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—first-degree theft- theft- $2,500 or more
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—third-degree burglary-residence- force
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—SORNA violation
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday. Madison Branch Blvd.
Madison- second-degree theft, Ruger AR-556 .556 rifle, Jan. 1- Aug. 27, $750,
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
—theft of property
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
—driving under the influence
—failure to appear- expired tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
—third-degree criminal mischief, 2018 Dodge Durango, Oct. 3, $500, 100 block Coffman Circle