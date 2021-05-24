Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. up 68% since start of Mideast conflict, ADL says

Caitlin Dickson
·Reporter
·2 min read

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have increased by 68 percent since the latest military conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted earlier this month, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

The most recent data shows that verifiable reports of antisemitic incidents received by the ADL have been steadily climbing each week since May 10, when brewing tensions erupted with rockets and air strikes launched between Gaza and Israel. During the week of May 3 through May 9, the ADL received 67 verifiable reports of antisemitic incidents in the U.S., compared to 92 the following week and 113 during the week of May 17.

“Right now we’re getting new reports by the hour and our team at the Center on Extremism is working around the clock to verify these incidents,” a spokesperson for the ADL told Yahoo News. “It’s clear from preliminary data that something nefarious is going on.”

Last week, the ADL joined other prominent Jewish American organizations in calling on President Biden to take action to combat rising antisemitism following a string of verbal and physical attacks targeting Jews in different parts of the country amid fighting in the Middle East. Recent incidents include a violent fight that broke out in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles where a group of men yelled antisemitic slurs at Jewish diners, vandalism at synagogues in Arizona and suburban Chicago, as well as a number of reported attacks against Jews in New York City.

Pro-Israel demonstrators
Pro-Israel demonstrators attend a recent rally in lower Manhattan denouncing antisemitism. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

In a tweet Monday, Biden condemned the “despicable” attacks on the Jewish community, writing that “it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.” The ADL has also been tracking a recent spike in antisemitic language on Twitter, finding more than 17,000 tweets had been posted between May 7 and May 14 using variations on the phrase “Hitler was right.”

Last week, before the Biden administration helped negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said “a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate” was being witnessed in the U.S.

“We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse. It’s happening around the world — from London to Los Angeles, from France to Florida, in big cities like New York and in small towns, and across every social media platform,” Greenblatt said in the statement.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • What will stop the violent crime spike?

    Homicides increased at a startling rate in 2020. Experts are divided on what's behind the rise in violence — and how to reverse it.

  • Secret security agents were on board 'hijacked' Belarusian flight, Ryanair boss claims

    Michael O’Leary, the boss Of Ryanair, has said he believes there were Belarusian KGB agents on board the flight forced to land in Minsk by a Belarusian military aircraft. “It is a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he told NewstalkFM Ireland after Roman Protasevich, an exiled opposition journalist was arrested on the Ryanair plane "It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Ireland's Newstalk radio. "We believe there were some (Belarusian security agency) KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well." The United Kingdom and the European Union has called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said, “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. “The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.

  • Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia accused the United States on Monday of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the restrictions were meant to push the parties involved to settle the conflict that erupted in November. Thousands have died in the fighting that has pitted Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), against the Ethiopian federal government and allied forces from neighbouring Eritrea.

  • United Airlines, union agree against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for pilots

    "Since the COVID vaccination is not mandatory, pilots who elect not to be vaccinated will not be subject to any discipline," the agreement stated. United's chief executive officer, Scott Kirby, had told workers at a meeting in January that the company may make the vaccine mandatory for employees and urged other companies to do the same. Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines said it would require all new hires in the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • On anniversary of George Floyd's murder, President Biden meets with family after missing deadline for police reform

    The president still hopes "he will be able to sign the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act into law,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • Trump-Biden rematch by proxy? A governor's race is shaping up as a key post-Trump test

    Virginia race, coming a year after Biden won on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, will test the parties' strength ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

  • COVID: Changi Airport terminals segregated in bid to curb spread of India variant

    Terminals at the Changi Airport will be segregated into three zones, with workers stationed at the highest risk areas, such as terminal piers, the arrival immigration hall, and the baggage claim hall, to be fully vaccinated and undergo daily rapid non-invasive COVID-19 testing.

  • Trump insider: Trump money man will 'absolutely' flip on former president

    In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Jennifer Weisselberg, daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, opens up about the criminal probe into the company. She asserts her father-in-law is "at the apex of" the organization's alleged criminal dealings.

  • 30 new COVID cases: Singapore marks 30th straight day with local infections reported

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (25 May) confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,890.

  • Family of George Floyd to visit White House, Pelosi on anniversary of his murder

    President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the anniversary of Floyd's death this past April, but lawmakers will miss that deadline.

  • Light is the key to long-range, fully autonomous EVs

    At times, the headlines about the autonomous vehicle (AV) industry seem ominous, with a focus on accidents, regulation or company valuations that some find undeserving. One of the universally accepted upsides of AVs is the potential positive impact on the environment, as most AVs will also be electric vehicles (EVs). Industry analyst reports project that by 2023, 7.3 million vehicles (7% of the total market) will have autonomous driving capabilities requiring $1.5 billion of autonomous-driving-dedicated processors.

  • Exclusive: Huawei founder urges shift to software to counter U.S. sanctions

    Founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Ren Zhengfei has called on the company's staff to "dare to lead the world" in software as the company seeks growth beyond the hardware operations that U.S. sanctions have crippled. The internal memo seen by Reuters is the clearest evidence yet of the company's direction as it responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the handset business that was at its core. Ren said in the memo the company was focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally "outside of U.S. control and we will have greater independence and autonomy".

  • Owner of a Gaza high-rise digs through the remains of his building after it's destroyed by Israel

    Jawad Mahdi owned al-Jalaa tower in Gaza, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on May 15. Hundreds of people lived and worked in the building, including members of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

  • Indian police visit Twitter's office after 'manipulated media' label

    It comes after the social media giant labelled a ruling party spokesman tweet as "manipulated media".

  • U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into attempts to engage North Korea in dialogue over its nuclear weapons, with Biden saying he would meet its leader Kim Jong Un under the right conditions.

  • Blinken begins Middle East mission to bolster Gaza ceasefire

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza's ruling Hamas militants and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave. In tandem with Blinken's mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel, medicine and food earmarked for Gaza's private sector to enter the territory for the first time since 11 days of cross-border hostilities started on May 10. Blinken was also due to visit Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Cairo and Amman, with the United States harbouring "every hope and expectation" the ceasefire would continue to hold, a senior State Department official said.

  • Does a $75m settlement make up for three decades in prison?

    Two brothers have received a $75m payout over their wrongful 1983 murder conviction.

  • Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during the 11 days of fighting in the region. Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United States, tweeted his thanks in response and said he hoped the assailants were swiftly brought to justice and hate crimes deterred.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning