One dead after officer-involved shooting in Bellevue

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bellevue Tuesday night.

“An on-duty Bellevue police officer was involved in a deadly force incident. As a result, a person is deceased,” said the Bellevue Police Department.

The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kelsey Creek Shopping Center at 148th Avenue Southeast and Main Street.

Witnesses told us a person armed with a knife who was acting erratically walked into the LA Fitness.

We also heard from first responder sources that the person tore down an AED, or a defibrillator, inside the gym.

We caught up with one man who was inside the gym when it all happened. He told us that once he saw people running in a panic, he immediately looked for the emergency exits.

The officer who shot the person is OK and no one else was hurt.

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team is currently investigating.






