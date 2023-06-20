Reports: Officer shoots man attempting to carjack undercover cop, Louisville police say

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after he attempted to carjack an undercover police officer, according to Kentucky State Police and reports from multiple Louisville media outlets.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the city’s Portland neighborhood, according to WDRB. Two undercover officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Fugitive Unit were attempting to arrest a separate suspect when the man attempted to carjack one of the officers.

An officer shot the man in response, according to WDRB. The man was sent to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died, according to WAVE 3.

The officer who fired his gun is a 10-year veteran with LMPD, according to WAVE 3. No officers were injured.

Kentucky State Police confirmed the shooting happened and that a man was shot and killed. No other details about the incident were released by KSP.

KSP is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting, and it’s unknown when more details about the incident will be released. KSP typically investigates shootings across the state that involve police officers. The agency confirmed Monday it was investigating the incident.

Mark Jaggers, who told multiple media outlets he was the father of the victim, spoke to WDRB and WAVE 3 expressing concerns about police’s initial findings in the investigation. He told WDRB his son, who he identified as Mark Jaggers Jr., wasn’t attempting to carjack anyone and he thought the car had been stolen and then dumped there.

Officers were in the area to arrest Rex Wright Jr., according to WLKY. He turned himself in and was charged with assault and multiple counts of wanton endangerment in connection to a shooting that happened in late May.