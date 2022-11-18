Man shoots thief attempting to steal catalytic converter in Harrison Twp., sheriff says

A thief was shot in Harrison Township while attempting to steal a catalytic converter Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 3100 block of Valerie Arms Drive. The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m.

“When he confronted that individual, he told him to stop, he was going to call police. He had the phone in his hand, was trying to call 9-1-1,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told News Center 7. “He was approached and attacked by the suspect during the fight. There was a gunshot where the suspect was shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries. He (the suspect) was removed to a local hospital.”

The shooter is cooperating with authorities, according to Streck.

In a 911 call News Center 7 obtained through a public records request, a caller reported that he had shot somebody attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

“He was stealing my stuff, I told him to stop, he started fighting, I told him if he didn’t stop I was going to shoot him,” the caller said. “I shot him in the leg.”

Dispatch confirmed medics were called to the scene.

The trend of catalytic thefts, “won’t stop,” according to Streck.

“It’s not that we are getting an onslaught, the problem is that it really doesn’t slow down,” he said. “They’ll go buy a power tool and cut off the catalytic converter. Unfortunately, we have companies that claim they don’t know how they got them.”

Streck said if these laws were tightened up, these thieves would go to another state.

“That is something that needs to worked on,” he said.

The shooting is under investigation.

“There will be charges for the person stealing the converter and injured by the gunshot,” Steck told News Center 7.

The shooting is being investigated as a self-defense incident and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.



