Reports: Roommate charged with concealing death of SSI man

May 10—A suspect accused of concealing a man's death was sharing a house on St. Simons Island with the deceased and was already in jail on other charges when he was arrested last week.

Donald Lawrence, 36, was booked into Glynn County Detention Center early Friday morning on battery charges under the family violence act for an alleged Thursday night incident with his wife at the Home2Suites on St. Simons Island, a Glynn County police report said.

His address is listed in Glynn County jail records as the same house in the Oak Forest subdivision on St. Simons Island where police were called Thursday for a welfare check and a missing person report concerning Michael Dittman, 51. Dittman's wife called from New York to report she had not spoken to him since May 1 via text and that it was not like him to abruptly cut off communications, a separate police report said.

Dittman's body was found Saturday in an overgrown field off Bishop Street in Glynn County. Lawrence and Alexander Heiman, 30, were arrested after Dittman's body was found and charged with concealing the death of another person.

The missing person report said police found his golf cart on Postell Avenue near the Cedar Street beach access a few hours after his wife's call. Witnesses interviewed by the police near the beach access said Dittman frequently came to the beach access and normally parked at the access point, not where the cart was parked at the time, the report said.

Witnesses also told police that they had seen him with two other men earlier in the week, but that the cart had been there for "a day or so," the report said.

Dittman's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, according to a press release sent by the Glynn County Police Department on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Det. Edgy at 912-554-7807 or to call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.