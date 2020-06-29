Reports say Russia offered bounty on US troops in Afghanistan. Here's what we know.

WASHINGTON – U.S. intelligence officials believe Russian operatives secretly offered cash payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops, including Americans, in Afghanistan, according to multiple news media reports.

The New York Times, which first reported the story Friday, said a unit of Russia's military intelligence agency – the G.R.U. known for orchestrating assassinations and destabilization efforts against western democracies – was behind the bounties on U.S. troops.

Russia and the Taliban have denied the reports and President Donald Trump has denied knowing about the reported bounties.

Here is what we know so far:

The bounties

Interrogations of militants and criminals in Afghanistan were the basis for the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia was offering money for successful attacks on coalition troops last year, according to the Times.

The Associated Press reported that suspicions about Russia deepened when members of the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known to the public as SEAL Team Six, raided a Taliban outpost and recovered roughly $500,000 in early 2020.

Some U.S. officials have long believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was acting against American interests in Afghanistan, where the then-Soviet Union conducted a bloody and costly war in the 1980s.

In March 2018, Gen. John Nicholson – who was then the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan but has since retired – told the BBC Russia was supplying the Taliban with arms. Russia and the Taliban denied the allegation.

Did the bounties lead to attacks?

Unnamed intelligence officials told the AP they are investigating attacks on U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2019 to see if there was any evidence connecting them to the Russian bounties. Incidents in which Afghan security forces killed coalition troops – known as "green on blue" attacks – are a particular focus of the inquiry.

An April 2019 attack on a convoy that killed three U.S. Marines is one incident being closely looked at, AP reported.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. interrogations of captured militants indicated the bounties "resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members." Overall in 2019, 17 U.S. service members died in hostilities in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Trump denies knowledge

The Times and AP reported that Trump was briefed on the intelligence assessment. According to the Times, the briefing took place in late March.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a statement Saturday that he had "confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting."

On Twitter, Trump insisted he did not know about the reported bounty and attacked the Times for the report.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes," Trump said Sunday morning.

"Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump administration," he insisted in another tweet.

Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

On Sunday night, Trump said he had "just" been told by intelligence officials that they did not find the assessment "credible" and had therefore decided not to brief him or Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. He speculated, without evidence, that the Times had published the report "to make Republicans look bad!!!"

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she would hold a news conference Monday afternoon to "clear up a lot of the false reporting." McEnany also said Trump had not been briefed on the "alleged intelligence."

Despite the White House denials, the Times defended its reporting.