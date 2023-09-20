Reports Sept. 19

Sep. 19—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

September 15, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Grisby Lane, 25000 block Evans Avenue, Ben Stanford Road/Cherry Grove Road, Tulip Lane, 14000 block Mooresville Road, Upper Fort Hampton Road, Salem Minor Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 11000 block Caroline Drive, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, Beulah Road/Sandlin Road, 12000 block Lukers Way

Traffic accident- 10000 block West School House Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Zehner Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Hazard/road debris- Andrea Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Elkins Road

Disturbance- 18000 block Happy Hollow Road, 13000 block Ripley Road

Harassment- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Criminal mischief- 14000 block Eva Circle, 26000 block Capshaw Road

Criminal trespass- 15000 block Zehner Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 22000 block Stearman Way, 14000 block Ravenel Drive

Warrant- Cullman County Jail

September 16, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, Beulah Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Limestone Creek, 21000 block Red Clover Lane, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, 14000 block Zehner Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Neptune Lane, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive

Traffic accident- Gretta Circle/Gatlin Road

Theft- 100 block Elm Street

Burglary- 6000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 29000 block Veto Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Marks Road

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 30000 block Andrea Lane, 25000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Warrant- 27000 block Snap Devin Way, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block McKee Road, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, Clinton Street/Forrest Street

September 17, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block US Hwy 72, I65/Thach Road, 1000 block Trigreen Drive, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, AL Hwy 99/Lester Road, Mooresville Road/N. Gin Street, Greenbrier Subway, Dairy Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 12000 block Ripley Road

Traffic accident- Market Street/Madison Street (Mooresville)

Road hazard/debris- 18000 block Belmont Circle

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Little Tom Road, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 5000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Orchid Lane

Harassment- 12000 block Railroad Avenue, 24000 block Thach Road

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Al Hwy 53

Alarm- 20000 block Cox Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, 17000 block Glaze Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 24000 block Bethel Road, 16000 block Water Mill Road, 7000 block Snake Road

Warrant- 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, 19000 block Sewell Road, 23000 block Clearmont Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Keeton Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree criminal trespass

—possession of controlled substance

—parole violation, driving while license suspended/revoked

—harassment/intimidation

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—possession of controlled substance

—non-support- child

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree promote prison contraband, illegal possession of prescription drugs

—possession of controlled substance

—unauthorized use of other vehicle

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, Apple Ultra 2 watch, Apple charger, Sept. 15-16, $1,100, 6000 block US Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- harassment

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—public lewdness

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

—failure to appear- speeding

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—burglary

—possession of controlled substance

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—failure to appear- speeding

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—breaking and entering a vehicle, Kia Optima, money, Sept. 15, $1,000, 1500 block US Hwy 72

—burglary, cash, Sept. 17, $1,000, 1300 block Acorn Hill Circle

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—criminal trespass, Sept. 15, 1400 block E. Elm Street

—third-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 15, $400, 700 block Plato Jones Street

—felon in possession of a firearm, Taurus G2S handgun, pistol magazine for G2S, 9mm hollow point ammunition, Sept. 16, $240, 1100 block US Hwy 31 S

—second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, Ziploc bag of green leafy substance, Sept. 16, Clinton St/Forrest Street

—second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, plastic baggie of green leafy substance, marijuana grinders with residue, glass pipe with marijuana residue, miscellaneous paraphernalia, blue glass water bong with marijuana residue, Sept. 16, $19, 1100 block US Hwy 31 S

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, 2006 Gold Toyota Camry, methamphetamine, xanax, Sept. 17, 1100 block Juniper Private Circle