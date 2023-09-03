Reports Sept. 2

Sep. 2—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

August 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Rock Quarry, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, Neely Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Wells Road

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 19000 block McWilliams Street, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 15000 block Eastep Road, 23000 block Slate Road

Traffic accident- Guthrie Road/Sandlin Road, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Road hazard/debris- Meadows Road/Beatline Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road

Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Mooresville Road

Burglary- 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 19000 block Clay Street

Harassment- 19000 block Airfield Street

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Zehner Road

Unwanted guest- 11000 block Stewart Road

Warrant- Sumner County Jain (Tennessee)

Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- Harwell Road

August 31, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dupree Drive/Bill Black Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Ferry Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, 2000 block Rockhouse Road, 23000 block Barkley Way, 17000 block Matthew Way

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 6000 block US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- 100 block Clinton Street

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Morris Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 17000 block Wells Road, 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 25000 block Sand Springs Road (2 calls), 14000 block Westmeade Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

Criminal mischief- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Harassment- 12000 block Burgreen Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Warrant- 3000 block Point Mallard Pkwy, Redstone Arsenal Gate 9

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree forgery- other objects

—non-support- child

—destruction of property by prisoner

—drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence

—second-degree assault

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—criminal littering, open container- alcohol in vehicle, speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag to conceal vehicle identity, driving under the influence (alcohol), obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

—two counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, second-degree assault

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—three counts possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—identity theft

—homicide- capital murder

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle

—parole violation

—second-degree assault

—drug trafficking, attempt to elude by any means

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—second-degree assault, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassing, resisting arrest

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking

—domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

—reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking

—violation of a domestic violence order

—possession of burglars tools, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree criminal mischief

—two counts second-degree assault

—second-degree assault

—two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means

—unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—violation of a domestic violence protection order

These arrests include recent grand jury indictments.

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Harvest- second-degree theft, medications, August 17-28, $76, 28000 block Red Bird Lane

—Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Smith & Wesson 617 pistol, Pectax binoculars, August 30-31, $900, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road

—Elkmont- first-degree theft, copper wire, August 30, $10,000, 27000 block New Bethel Road

—Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, August 31, $8,345.50, 17000 block Wells Road

—Elkmont- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2013 gray Ford C-Max, June 1- August 31, $10,000, 22000 block AL Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—theft of property

—attempting to elude a police officer

—third-degree domestic violence

—certain persons forbidden to possess pistol

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassment, August 30, Racheals Loop

—menacing, August 31, 600 block W. Washington Street