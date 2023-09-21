Reports Sept. 20
Sep. 20—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
September 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, Elkton Road/New Garden Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 16000 block Fantasia Way, 19000 block Bill Black Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 12000 block Ripley Road, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, 5000 block Endeavor Way, 25000 block Esten Lane
Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road
Road hazard/debris- The Lane/Cotton Belt Road
Theft- 9000 block Poplar Point Road
Disturbance- 18000 block Bream Bluff, 10000 block Paradise Shores
Harassment- 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 100 block Elm Street
Criminal mischief- 22000 block Quarry Road
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (2 calls), 30000 block Harvest Road
Warrant- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—second-degree possession of marijuana
—manslaughter- reckless
—possession of controlled substance, two counts third-degree escape, resisting arrest
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, catalytic converter, Sept. 11-18, $350, 9400 block Poplar Point Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—second-degree burglary
—failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—retail theft, merchandise, Sept. 18, $62.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.