Reports Sept. 20

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Sep. 20—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

September 18, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, Elkton Road/New Garden Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 16000 block Fantasia Way, 19000 block Bill Black Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 12000 block Ripley Road, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, 5000 block Endeavor Way, 25000 block Esten Lane

Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road

Road hazard/debris- The Lane/Cotton Belt Road

Theft- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

Disturbance- 18000 block Bream Bluff, 10000 block Paradise Shores

Harassment- 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 100 block Elm Street

Criminal mischief- 22000 block Quarry Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (2 calls), 30000 block Harvest Road

Warrant- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—second-degree possession of marijuana

—manslaughter- reckless

—possession of controlled substance, two counts third-degree escape, resisting arrest

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- fourth-degree theft, catalytic converter, Sept. 11-18, $350, 9400 block Poplar Point Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

—second-degree burglary

—failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—retail theft, merchandise, Sept. 18, $62.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

