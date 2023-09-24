Reports Sept. 23

Sep. 23—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

September 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, I65, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Winfred Drive, Rochelle Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, 17000 block Sledge Road, Leggtown Road

Traffic accident- 28000 block McKee Road, Hine Street S/US Hwy 72, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Ripley Road/Snake Road

PFA-remove and exclude- 22000 block New Garden Road

Harassment- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

SORNA compliance check- 7000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 7000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 13000 block Abbington Lane, 34000 block AL Hwy 99, 30000 block Hardiman Road, 18000 block Hwy 251, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

September 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Putman Circle, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Sommers Road

Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lukers Way, 28000 block Hwy 127, 12000 block Snake Road, Ham Road/Blackburn Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Denbo Circle, 12000 block Snake Road

Traffic accident- I565/Greenbrier Road

Hit and run- 27000 block Kim Drive

Reckless/drag racing- East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road

Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 15000 block Sanderson Road

Assault- 28000 block Randy Wade Drive

Theft- 26000 block Bethel Road

Vehicle theft- 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

Burglary- 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane

PFA-remove and exclude- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 14000 block Shaw Road, 18000 block Sunrise Street, 19000 block Carey Road, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 15000 block Joseph Drive, 21000 block Oakland Meadows

Harassment- 21000 block East Limestone Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Cumberland Drive

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, 8000 block US Hwy 72

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—pedestrian under the influence, public intoxication

—public intoxication, disorderly conduct

—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—first-degree theft- auto theft

—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—two counts possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—second-degree possession of marijuana, SORNA violation

—first-degree criminal mischief

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—residential home building without license

—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $1,500 to $2,500, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—obstructing justice using a false identity, truancy

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- first-degree theft, 2005 silver Sun Tracker boat, Sept. 12-21, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road

—Elkmont- second-degree theft, two sets of scaffolding, 4-wheeler, two go-carts, Sept. 21, $2000, 26000 block Bethel Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—second-degree burglary

—failure to appear: two counts switched tag, no insurance

—six counts fourth-degree theft

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—fourth-degree theft of property

—bond revocation- driving under the influence

—failure to appear: no insurance, no drivers license, obstructed windshield

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—retail theft, merchandise, $43.09, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous food and beverage items, $47.61, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

—retail theft, merchandise, $74.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree criminal trespass, 1000 block US Hwy 72