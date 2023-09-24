Reports Sept. 23
Sep. 23—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
September 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, I65, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Winfred Drive, Rochelle Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 25000 block Katpaugh Lane, 17000 block Sledge Road, Leggtown Road
Traffic accident- 28000 block McKee Road, Hine Street S/US Hwy 72, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, Ripley Road/Snake Road
PFA-remove and exclude- 22000 block New Garden Road
Harassment- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
SORNA compliance check- 7000 block Mooresville Road
Warrant- 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 7000 block US Hwy 31
Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 13000 block Abbington Lane, 34000 block AL Hwy 99, 30000 block Hardiman Road, 18000 block Hwy 251, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
September 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Putman Circle, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Sommers Road
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lukers Way, 28000 block Hwy 127, 12000 block Snake Road, Ham Road/Blackburn Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Denbo Circle, 12000 block Snake Road
Traffic accident- I565/Greenbrier Road
Hit and run- 27000 block Kim Drive
Reckless/drag racing- East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 15000 block Sanderson Road
Assault- 28000 block Randy Wade Drive
Theft- 26000 block Bethel Road
Vehicle theft- 11000 block Hickory Hills Road
Burglary- 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane
PFA-remove and exclude- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 14000 block Shaw Road, 18000 block Sunrise Street, 19000 block Carey Road, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 15000 block Joseph Drive, 21000 block Oakland Meadows
Harassment- 21000 block East Limestone Road
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Cumberland Drive
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, 8000 block US Hwy 72
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—pedestrian under the influence, public intoxication
—public intoxication, disorderly conduct
—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
—first-degree theft- auto theft
—third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
—two counts possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
—second-degree possession of marijuana, SORNA violation
—first-degree criminal mischief
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
—residential home building without license
—second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, second-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $1,500 to $2,500, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—obstructing justice using a false identity, truancy
—driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- first-degree theft, 2005 silver Sun Tracker boat, Sept. 12-21, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road
—Elkmont- second-degree theft, two sets of scaffolding, 4-wheeler, two go-carts, Sept. 21, $2000, 26000 block Bethel Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
—harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—second-degree burglary
—failure to appear: two counts switched tag, no insurance
—six counts fourth-degree theft
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—fourth-degree theft of property
—bond revocation- driving under the influence
—failure to appear: no insurance, no drivers license, obstructed windshield
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—retail theft, merchandise, $43.09, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous food and beverage items, $47.61, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane
—retail theft, merchandise, $74.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
—third-degree criminal trespass, 1000 block US Hwy 72