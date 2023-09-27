Reports Sept. 26

Sep. 26—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

September 22, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 24000 block Craft Road, 26000 block Pepper Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 25000 block Narrow Lane, 12000 block Lukers Way, 8000 block Sims Road, 16000 block Mulberry Lane, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 31/Garrett Road

Burglary- Lentzville Road/Temperance Oak Road

Theft- 12000 block Lakeview Street

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Doe Run

Disturbance- 28000 block Kawana Ct., 26000 block Bain Road

Unwanted guest- 24000 block Wagon Tr.

Criminal mischief- 25000 block Bain Road

Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block JW Bobo Road, 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 2000 block Peninsula Drive, 13000 block Dart Circle

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 29000 block McKee Road

SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road

September 23, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Brownsferry Road/Miller Street, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Blackburn Road/Chris Way, 18000 block AL Hwy 251, Grubbs Road, Evans Road/Zehner Road, Wells Road/Nick Davis Road, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, Harvest Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- MM 361 I65, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Beulah Road

Reckless/drag racing- Capshaw Road, Tillman Mill Road/Elk River Mills Road

Theft- 27000 block Jarrod Blvd., 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Capshaw Road/Bledsoe Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 18000 block Menefee Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Mooresville Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

Alarm- 13000 block Dart Circle, 12000 block Wakea Road, 25000 block Hunter Gates Road, 12000 block Wakea Road, 20000 block Looney Road

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block American Way, Ft. Hampton Road/Easter Ferry Road

September 24, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 19000 block High School Road, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, Nick Davis Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, AL Hwy 127/Coffman Road, 17000 block Malone Road, AL Hwy 251/East Limestone Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Sommers Road, Cagle Road/Rochelle Road

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Van Dyke Road/AL Hwy 251

Reckless/drag racing- Oneal Road/AL Hwy 99

Theft- 29000 block Capshaw Road, 19000 block Houston Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 26000 block Thach Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Vanzille Lane, 24000 block Barnes Road

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Cliff Drive

Alarm- 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road

SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road

Discharging firearms- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road, Griffith Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, obstructed windshield, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag, endangering welfare of a child

—third-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault- simple

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

—improper tag, two counts first-degree receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended/revoked, open container- alcohol in vehicle, possession of controlled substance

—harassing communications

—possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—criminal littering, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

—third-degree burglary- residence- force

—third-degree burglary- residence- force, warrant with LCSO case, attempt to elude by any means, probation violation warrant

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—other agency warrant

—non-support- child

—two counts possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- third-degree burglary, silver camper, silver boat, Gehl red feed mixer, New Holland red hay conditioner, S&H black trailer, Honda Rancher green 4-wheeler, red grain wagon, hand tools, 12 t-posts, tan tile, barb wire, heating and air unit, Sept. 21-22, $27,622, 18000 block Lentzville Road

—Athens- gas drive off, diesel fuel, Sept. 23, $141.43, 20000 block Hwy 127

—Athens- third-degree theft, Apple iPhone 14 (blue), keys, Sept. 20, $1,216, 22000 block Looney Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- assault

—harassment

—harassment

—second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

—failure to appear- no insurance

—failure to appear: switched tag, drivers license suspended

—driving under the influence

—public intoxication

—failure to appear: failure to register vehicle, drivers license revoked; pistol carrying without permit

—driving under the influence

—driving under the influence

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—identity theft, Sept. 22, 16000 block Colton Lane

—third-degree retail theft, merchandise, Sept. 22, $45.71, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, Dell laptop, Sept. 23, $500, 200 block US Hwy 31 N

—fraudulent use of a debit card, U.S. currency, Sept. 24, $214, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

—second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, 2.11 grams of marijuana, sept. 22, 600 block US Hwy 72 W

—third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Sept. 22, $1,100, 500 block US Hwy 72

—utility tampering, electricity, Sept. 22, 2400 block US Hwy 31 S

—possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, glasses case containing two glass pipe with syringe, marijuana grinder, Zanidine Hydrochloride, Sept. 24, 200 block N. Jefferson Street

—reckless endangerment, Sept. 24, 700 block N. Jefferson Street

—menacing, Sept. 24, 600 block N. Marion Street

—unlawful possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, methamphetamine, Sept. 24, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue