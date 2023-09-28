Reports Sept. 27
Sep. 27—County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
September 25, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Cagle Road/Rochelle Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Moyers Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 9000 block Riverside Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 24000 block N. Gin Street, Upper Fort, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lukers Way, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Van Dyke Road/AL Hwy 251, 27000 block South Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 29000 block Liverpoole Drive, 15000 block Ham Road, 26000 block Beatline Road, 19000 block Richter Road, Huber Road @ walking trail, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- Greenbrier Pkwy NW/Mooresville Road
Traffic accident- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road
Theft- 24000 block Mooresville Road
Prowler- 19000 block Sandlin Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane
Harassment- 26000 block Elkins Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road
Alarm- 27000 block Kim Drive, 19000 block Cave Branch Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Warrant- 200 block Washington Street W, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 9000 block Segers Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—domestic violence- suffocation or strangulation
—chemical endangerment
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—no seat belt, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—two counts non-support- child
—non-support- child
—possession of controlled substance
—public intoxication
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- third-degree theft & unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2006 white Chevy Trailblazer, wallet and contents, black Google Pixel cell phone, Sept. 25, $6,500, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
—Athens- fourth-degree theft, 12 pk Coke, Air Heads candy, Starburst, Reese's, Imperial butter, Armour Value meat, strawberry jelly, chocolate milk, Welch's grape juice, peanut butter, Sept. 25, $48.30, 24000 block Mooresville Road
—Athens- first-degree theft, 2022 white Ford F150, Aug. 17- Sept. 17, $10,000, 14000 block Mooresville Road
—Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2000 red Chevy 1500, Sept. 17-Sept. 25, $8,000, 18000 block Goldenrod Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
—third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief
—failure to appear- no insurance
—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—second-degree possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—third-degree burglary, cash, Sept. 25, $100, 600 block US Hwy 72
—theft of property, two Babyliss Prima curling iron, Sept. 25, $180, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
—second-degree possession of marijuana, Sept. 25, Lindsay Lane/Hwy 251