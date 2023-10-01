Reports Sept. 30

Sep. 30—County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

September 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block AL Hwy 127, 1000 block US Hwy 72, Blackburn Road/Chris Way, Ark of Promise Church, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 16000 block Oneal Road, Brownsferry Road/Zehner Road, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 24000 block Southern Heritage Lane, Ripley Road/Zehner Road, 19000 block Looney Road

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, 25000 block Pepper Road, 22000 block Pine Road, Shaw Road/Poplar Point Road

Traffic accident- 10000 block West School House Road

Missing person- 22000 block Concord Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Zehner Road

Harassment- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Fairway Drive

Unwanted guest- 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Warrant- 1000 block Aster Street

SORNA compliance check- Shady Brook Mobile Home Park

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 14000 block Wildflower Drive, 25000 block Caldera Drive, 22000 block AL Hwy 127

Discharging firearms- 14000 block Sloan Road

September 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Elkton Street/Broadwater Pvt Drive, 20000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Oak Grove Road/George Lane, Ripley Road/Blackburn Road

Animal related/livestock- Lucas Ferry Road/Harris Station Road, 11000 block New Cut Road, 20000 block Huber Road 23000 block Holt Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 25000 block Clem Road. 27000 block Johnson Lane

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 31/Garrett Road

Hazard/road debris- Copeland Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 9000 block Segers Road, 13000 block Sammy Lane

Disturbance- 14000 block Chris Way, 9000 block Segers Road

Harassment- 24000 block Slate Road

Warrant- 14000 block Grubbs Road, LCDC

Alarm- 18000 block Menefee Road, 16000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Riparian Drive, 26000 block McLemore Circle

Littering/dumping- 17000 block Morris Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—SORNA violation- failure to register as sex offender

—two counts possession of controlled substance, exceeding reasonable road speed, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—truancy

—possession of controlled substance

—harassment- simple assault

—attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—first-degree receiving stolen property

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment, interference with a domestic violence order, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Madison- fourth-degree theft, vehicle title and tags, silver watch, gold bar, Sept. 28, $100, 91000 block Segers Road

—Athens- third-degree theft, Nike shoes, black Nokia D1-21 cell phone, Sept. 18, $560, 10000 block Country Corner Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

—failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

—driving under the influence, attempting to elude a police officer

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—failure to appear: fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass

—failure to appear- drivers license revoked

—first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree theft of property, black flip wallet and contents, Sept. 27, $130, 600 block US Hwy 72

—fourth-degree theft, Apple Air Pods, Sept. 27, $300, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle

—retail theft, three boxes of diapers, Sept. 28, $75.60, 17000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

—harassing communications, third-degree criminal mischief, vehicle window, Sept. 27, $250, 15000 block Arlington Road

—third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, Sept. 27, $30, 700 block Washington Street

—first-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 27, 600 block Frazier Street

—harassment, Sept. 28, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, GMC Yukon- green leafy substance, 19 plastic bags, digital scale, marijuana grinder, Sept. 28, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road